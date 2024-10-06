Golden Visa in Dubai: Applications open from October 15 for private school teachers

The service to register a trade name is offered by the UAE's Ministry of Economy as well as authorities in each emirate
Outstanding private sector educators in Dubai can apply for Golden Visas from October 15, 2024, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced on Sunday.
This initiative, unveiled on October 5 for exceptional teachers in the private education sector, recognises educators who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and a deep commitment to shaping Dubai's future through education.
These long-term residence visas will be granted to educators working in early childhood centres, private schools, and international higher education institutions. The Golden Visa reflects the emirate's dedication to fostering talent, investing in human capital, and celebrating the educators who inspire and empower future generations.
Educators in early childhood centres, schools, and higher education institutions may be eligible for the Golden Visa based on the following criteria:
Following are the eligibility criteria for ECC managers, principals, and academic heads of higher education institutions.
Qualifications (For HEI only): Must have an advanced degree (e.g. PhD, professional doctorate, master’s) or relevant professional qualifications (e.g. CPA, professional fellowships).
DSIB rating (For principals only):
Research contribution (For HEI only): Must provide evidence of contributions to research, including published research in reputable journals, research grants and collaborations, consultative reports, or creative work/exhibitions.
Student success: Must provide clear evidence of improved student outcomes, including academic progress, and graduation outcomes.
Leadership impact and feedback: Positive feedback from students, parents, staff, and other stakeholders about the principal's leadership and the overall school environment.
Recognition and awards: Educators must have received a prestigious education award for the following reasons:
Support of key student groups: Demonstrate clear, measurable improvements in:
Nomination from the board of governors: Must receive a formal nomination from the school’s board of governors, citing exceptional leadership and specific reasons for the nomination.
Community work: Demonstrate positive contribution to the wider community through educational projects, partnerships, or social initiatives.
Teachers from schools and nurseries, and faculty of higher education institutions are eligible for the Golden Visa based on the following criteria:
Qualifications (For HEI only): Must have an advanced degree (e.g. PhD, professional doctorate, master’s) or relevant professional qualifications (e.g. CPA, professional fellowships).
Professional excellence:
The teacher must provide the following:
Faculty of higher education institutions must provide:
Support of key student groups: The teacher must provide evidence of the following:
Recognition and awards: Must have received one of the following education awards:
Community work: Must have contributed to the school community or the wider community through educational or social initiatives.
Schools, ECCs, and HEIs can nominate eligible staff members who meet the above criteria.
Required documents
Candidates must submit:
Applications will be evaluated by a dedicated committee
