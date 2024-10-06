E-Paper

Golden Visa in Dubai: Applications open from October 15 for private school teachers

Educators in early childhood centres, schools, and higher education institutions may be eligible based on certain criteria

By Web Desk

Photo: KHDA
Photo: KHDA

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM

Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 1:39 PM

Outstanding private sector educators in Dubai can apply for Golden Visas from October 15, 2024, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced on Sunday.

This initiative, unveiled on October 5 for exceptional teachers in the private education sector, recognises educators who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and a deep commitment to shaping Dubai's future through education.


These long-term residence visas will be granted to educators working in early childhood centres, private schools, and international higher education institutions. The Golden Visa reflects the emirate's dedication to fostering talent, investing in human capital, and celebrating the educators who inspire and empower future generations.

Educators in early childhood centres, schools, and higher education institutions may be eligible for the Golden Visa based on the following criteria:

  • Demonstrating exceptional academic achievements and innovative contributions to education.
  • Proven success in raising the quality of education at their institutions.
  • Creating a positive impact and recognition from the wider educational community.
  • Proven contributions to improving student outcomes, including academic progress and the attainment of recognised qualifications.

Who can apply

  • School principals and leaders
  • Early childhood centre managers
  • Academic heads of higher education institutions
  • Teachers (from schools and ECCs)
  • Full-time faculty and senior administrative leaders at higher education institutions

Following are the eligibility criteria for ECC managers, principals, and academic heads of higher education institutions.

Qualifications (For HEI only): Must have an advanced degree (e.g. PhD, professional doctorate, master’s) or relevant professional qualifications (e.g. CPA, professional fellowships).

DSIB rating (For principals only):

  • Must have improved the school’s rating to Good or better in the Dubai Schools Inspections Bureau annual inspections.
  • Must have maintained or further improved this rating.

Research contribution (For HEI only): Must provide evidence of contributions to research, including published research in reputable journals, research grants and collaborations, consultative reports, or creative work/exhibitions.

Student success: Must provide clear evidence of improved student outcomes, including academic progress, and graduation outcomes.

Leadership impact and feedback: Positive feedback from students, parents, staff, and other stakeholders about the principal's leadership and the overall school environment.

Recognition and awards: Educators must have received a prestigious education award for the following reasons:

  • The school’s rating must have been improved to good or better in the Dubai Schools Inspections Bureau annual inspections.
  • Maintained or further improved ratings
  • Recognition through grants, competitions, or fellowships

Support of key student groups: Demonstrate clear, measurable improvements in:

  • Must receive a formal nomination from the school’s board of governors, citing exceptional leadership and specific reasons for the nomination.

Nomination from the board of governors: Must receive a formal nomination from the school’s board of governors, citing exceptional leadership and specific reasons for the nomination.

Community work: Demonstrate positive contribution to the wider community through educational projects, partnerships, or social initiatives.

Eligibility criteria for teachers and faculty

Teachers from schools and nurseries, and faculty of higher education institutions are eligible for the Golden Visa based on the following criteria:

Qualifications (For HEI only): Must have an advanced degree (e.g. PhD, professional doctorate, master’s) or relevant professional qualifications (e.g. CPA, professional fellowships).

Professional excellence:

The teacher must provide the following:

  • Nomination by principal with board of governors’ approval and endorsement
  • Evidence of student success in internal and external examinations and assessments
  • Positive feedback from students, parents and school leadership indicating satisfaction with their teaching performance

Faculty of higher education institutions must provide:

  • Evidence of contributions to research, including published research in reputable journals, research grants and collaborations, consultative reports, or creative work/exhibitions.

Support of key student groups: The teacher must provide evidence of the following:

  • Demonstrated success in improving the academic performance of Emirati students
  • Demonstrated success in supporting the academic and social development of students of determination

Recognition and awards: Must have received one of the following education awards:

  • A national education award (e.g. the Hamdan Award or similar) or
  • An international education award (e.g. the Global Teacher Prize or similar)
  • Recognition through grants, competitions, or fellowships

Community work: Must have contributed to the school community or the wider community through educational or social initiatives.

Application process

Schools, ECCs, and HEIs can nominate eligible staff members who meet the above criteria.

Required documents

Candidates must submit:

  • KHDA school rating reports (for principals)
  • Award certificates
  • Survey results and testimonials from students and parents
  • Staff testimonials (for principals, ECC managers, and academic heads)
  • Evidence of community involvement
  • Documentation showing improved student outcomes
  • Recommendation and nomination letters from board of governors

Review process

Applications will be evaluated by a dedicated committee

  • Committee recommendations will be forwarded to KHDA
  • KHDA will review and coordinate with relevant authorities
  • Eligible educators will be informed of the successful outcome of their application

ajanta@khaleejtimes.com

