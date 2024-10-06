Golden Visa in Dubai: Applications open from October 15 for private school teachers

Photo: KHDA

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 1:39 PM

Outstanding private sector educators in Dubai can apply for Golden Visas from October 15, 2024, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced on Sunday.

This initiative, unveiled on October 5 for exceptional teachers in the private education sector, recognises educators who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and a deep commitment to shaping Dubai's future through education.

These long-term residence visas will be granted to educators working in early childhood centres, private schools, and international higher education institutions. The Golden Visa reflects the emirate's dedication to fostering talent, investing in human capital, and celebrating the educators who inspire and empower future generations.

Educators in early childhood centres, schools, and higher education institutions may be eligible for the Golden Visa based on the following criteria:

Demonstrating exceptional academic achievements and innovative contributions to education.

Proven success in raising the quality of education at their institutions.

Creating a positive impact and recognition from the wider educational community.

Proven contributions to improving student outcomes, including academic progress and the attainment of recognised qualifications.

Who can apply

School principals and leaders

Early childhood centre managers

Academic heads of higher education institutions

Teachers (from schools and ECCs)

Full-time faculty and senior administrative leaders at higher education institutions

Following are the eligibility criteria for ECC managers, principals, and academic heads of higher education institutions.

Qualifications (For HEI only): Must have an advanced degree (e.g. PhD, professional doctorate, master’s) or relevant professional qualifications (e.g. CPA, professional fellowships).

DSIB rating (For principals only):

Must have improved the school’s rating to Good or better in the Dubai Schools Inspections Bureau annual inspections.

Must have maintained or further improved this rating.

Research contribution (For HEI only): Must provide evidence of contributions to research, including published research in reputable journals, research grants and collaborations, consultative reports, or creative work/exhibitions.

Student success: Must provide clear evidence of improved student outcomes, including academic progress, and graduation outcomes.

Leadership impact and feedback: Positive feedback from students, parents, staff, and other stakeholders about the principal's leadership and the overall school environment.

Recognition and awards: Educators must have received a prestigious education award for the following reasons:

The school’s rating must have been improved to good or better in the Dubai Schools Inspections Bureau annual inspections.

Maintained or further improved ratings

Recognition through grants, competitions, or fellowships

Support of key student groups: Demonstrate clear, measurable improvements in:

Must receive a formal nomination from the school’s board of governors, citing exceptional leadership and specific reasons for the nomination.

Nomination from the board of governors: Must receive a formal nomination from the school’s board of governors, citing exceptional leadership and specific reasons for the nomination.

Community work: Demonstrate positive contribution to the wider community through educational projects, partnerships, or social initiatives.

Eligibility criteria for teachers and faculty

Teachers from schools and nurseries, and faculty of higher education institutions are eligible for the Golden Visa based on the following criteria:

Qualifications (For HEI only): Must have an advanced degree (e.g. PhD, professional doctorate, master’s) or relevant professional qualifications (e.g. CPA, professional fellowships).

Professional excellence:

The teacher must provide the following:

Nomination by principal with board of governors’ approval and endorsement

Evidence of student success in internal and external examinations and assessments

Positive feedback from students, parents and school leadership indicating satisfaction with their teaching performance

Faculty of higher education institutions must provide:

Evidence of contributions to research, including published research in reputable journals, research grants and collaborations, consultative reports, or creative work/exhibitions.

Support of key student groups: The teacher must provide evidence of the following: