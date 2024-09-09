Dubai: Nearly 20,000 illegal expats seek amnesty in first week

In 2023, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the launch of a digital service for all residents to apply for a new birth certificate within a day
Dubai received close to 20,000 applications in the first week after the UAE amnesty scheme was rolled out.
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) said over 98 per cent of the applications were handled within 48 hours.
Over 90 per cent of the applications were made online.
