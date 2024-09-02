Double the salary, family reunions: How UAE visa amnesty is giving illegal residents fresh hope

This aquarium has close to 100 species that visitors can come and observe. These marine species are native to the waters of this region
Abdul Rehman, a Pakistani national who came to the UAE on a visit visa around 18 months ago, is confident that he will be able to double his income once his status is legalised in the country.
“I’m currently earning around Dh1,500 to Dh2,000 doing odd jobs, but after my status is regularised, I believe I can double my income and make over Dh4,000. Because then I’ll be able to switch the company and move to a better place," Rehman said.
Through the two-month amnesty scheme launched by the government on September 1, Rehman, had been offered a job at a private firm. Many amnesty seekers, like Rehman, are eager to legalise their status and continue working in the UAE as part of a legal workforce.
The overstayers, primarily from South Asian countries, initially came to the UAE on visit visas and took up odd jobs without legal status.
Through the government's amnesty programme, they now have the opportunity to regularise their status, which allows them to secure better jobs and explore better opportunities.
Muhammad Murad, a Bangladeshi national who has been living in the UAE for around six years without legal status, is excited that he now would be able to change his status. A company in the scrap businesses has already offered him a job and hired him as a full-time employee, and he is already looking forward to being part of the legal workforce in the country.
“Now, I’ll be part of the regular workforce in the UAE and I thank the UAE for this great humanitarian gesture,” said Murad, who had come to legalise his status at the Federal Authority For Identity And Citizenship office in Sharjah.
Murad also mentioned that once his status is regularised, he can finally visit his family after seven long years. “I haven’t seen my family for 7 years. I am happy that I’ll be able to go to my home country and see my family after 7 long years once my status is regularised here in the UAE,” said Murad.
Thousands of people across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other emirates are benefitting from the two-month amnesty scheme launched by the government.
Hannanur Rehman, who is also a Bangladeshi national, has been working in a private parking company after coming to the UAE on a visit visa 18 months ago. He has been living in the country without legal status since then. Following the announcement of amnesty, a construction company in Sharjah has also offered him a job.
“This is a great step by the government because many people will become legal now," Hannanur said, thanking the government's initiative, noting that many people like him will now become legal residents.
