Up to Dh10,000 fine in Dubai: 13 parking offences, penalties you need to know

Have you ever received a parking fine in Dubai and found yourself questioning why you were penalised? You believed no rules were broken, but can you be absolutely certain?
Dubai's Road and Transport Authority enforces strict parking rules and imposes fines on violators. Haphazard or illegal parking can obstruct traffic flow for vehicles and pedestrians and may block access to fire hydrants. It is important to be aware of these parking rules to prevent incurring unnecessary charges.
Below is a list of parking fines in Dubai. Note that this list may not cover all fines, and the criteria for enforcement are subject to change at the discretion of the authorities.
|Parking violations in Dubai
|Amount
|Non-payment of parking fees, or ticket is not visible.
|Dh150
|Exceeding parking time
|Dh100
|Exceeding maximum parking hours
|Dh100
|Obstruction/Misuse of parking facility
|Dh200
|Vehicle crossing the sidewalk or stand on it
|Dh200
|Use forbidden parking
|Dh200
|Parking a vehicle without plate number
|Dh1,000
|Unauthorised usage of people of determination parking, or using expired permit, or a permit is not visible clearly.
|Dh1,000
|Parking a vehicle in reserving parking, or not showing a permit
|Dh1,000
|Car demonstration for sale or rent on a restricted area
|Dh1,000
|Implement parking umbrella without a permit
|Dh1,000
|Harmed or damaged parking, ticket machines or zone plates
|Dh1,000
|Removing parking, ticket machines or zone plates without permit
|Dh10,000
The UAE federal traffic laws list out several parking or stopping-related offences and fines. Additionally, some of the more serious ones specify black points on the driving licence as an additional penalty.
