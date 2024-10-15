UAE: Want to start selling products on Amazon? What you need; how to register

Photo: AFP

Have you seen those short, choppy videos on social media of how you can build your business empire by selling items on e-commerce platforms?

If you're feeling inspired, you can get started pretty soon!

Registering on Amazon as an individual seller is no big feat as basic documentation is required along with registration.

Here is everything you need to start selling on Amazon:

Documents

If you're an individual who wants to sell products on Amazon, here is everything you will need:

Your Emirates ID A recent bank account statement, credit card statement or utility bill A bank account where you can receive proceeds from sales A phone number

If you have a registered business in the UAE and want to sell products through it. You will need your Trade Licence and, if you are a legal representative or an account manager, you will need to submit a Power of Attorney.

Please note, the individual plan is only applicable if less than 40 units are being sold every month.

How to register