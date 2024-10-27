UAE: Want to sell products, provide services online? How to get NOC for digital activity

Are you interested in selling products or offering services online through a website, mobile app, or your social media accounts?

As e-commerce continues to thrive, more individuals are recognising its potential to meet the demands of today's fast-paced lifestyle. Online shopping offers a seamless and efficient experience, allowing customers to bypass traffic hassles and avoid the stress of crowded shopping malls.

Reports indicate that UAE consumers prefer mobile shopping, prioritising convenience and cost-effectiveness while steering clear of brick-and-mortar stores.

The rapid surge in e-commerce adoption in the UAE is fuelled by the tech-savvy Gen Z and millennial population, empowered by strong government support in regulations and backed by substantial investments in digital infrastructure.

Those who want to join this sector are required to get a notice of no objection (NOC) from UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) before practising any economic activity in the country online.

This free service is available to individuals and businesses, and it only takes two working days to complete.