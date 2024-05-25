UAE visit visa: How to pay overstay fines online in six steps

Motorists can report minor traffic accidents, hit-and-run incidents, police services, vehicle repair services and more
Many visitors unintentionally overstay their visit to the UAE, travel agents have recently said, as they are unaware that the grace period has now been scrapped.
Overstaying your visit in the UAE and absconding could cause the visitor to incur a fine of Dh50 per day – regardless of whether you have a residence or visit visa.
If you have stayed in the Emirates beyond your permitted time, you must pay the fine that you have incurred to clear all charges. Here is how you can do so in six steps:
1. Go to the website of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security and on the home page, click 'Fines and Leave Permits'.
2. You will then be directed to another page, where you must click on 'Start Service' in the 'Fines - Pay Fines - Violations of Entry Permissions or Residences - Pay New Fine' box.
3. If you were on a residence visa then you should fill out the empty fields that appear on the page. If not, click on 'citizens of certain countries' and then fill the empty fields.
4. After you click on 'Verify Applicant' and click 'Next', you will be taken to another page.
5. You will then be asked to Review your application and confirm all relevant details.
6. Finally, you will be taken to a page where you will be required to pay the fine amount. Once paid, you will be able to see that the transaction has been confirmed.
