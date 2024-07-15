E-Paper

UAE visa, Emirates ID fines: 14 violations with penalties up to Dh20,000

If residents delay registration to obtain the ID card or renewal after 30 days from its expiration date, it can result in late fines of Dh20 per day

Ajanta Paul
Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 3:40 PM

Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 3:52 PM

UAE citizens and expats have a unique identification card, the Emirates ID, which is mandatory for everyone in the country. Losing it or forgetting to renew your Emirates ID can result in a hefty fine of up to Dh20,000.

According to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), 14 violations relate to Emirates ID card services, UAE visa services. Depending on the type of violation, fines range between Dh20 per day and up to Dh20,000. Below are the 14 violations that apply to the Emirates ID, Residence and Foreign Affairs services.


6 residency and foreign affairs fine

ICP also pointed out six fines of Dh500 each for violations related to residency and foreign affairs services, which are imposed in these cases:

  • Company's representative submits transactions to the passport employee which do not belong to the company
  • Entering data not belonging to the company via the e-dirham
  • Expiration of the company representative’s card
  • Not carrying the card when submitting transactions
  • Violating the work system in service centres
  • Non-compliance with the pledge submitted by individuals to the ICP.

3 violations worth Dh5,000

The ICP also clarified that there are fines for

  • Misuse of the system
  • Obstructing the work of ICP employees or not cooperating with them.
  • Failure of users to pay fees needed to get the ICP service, according to the specified value

Two Emirates ID renewal fine

If residents delay registration to obtain the ID card or renewal after 30 days from its expiration date, it can result in late fines of Dh20 per day, which can go up to a maximum of Dh1,000.

The passport authority also clarified that the fine for inaccuracies in printing requests from system users is Dh100, whereas providing incorrect data (false information) by service recipients incurs a fine of Dh3,000. Additionally, issuing visas or entry permits to non-existent facilities (company which has no activity) results in a fine of Dh20,000.

Lost Emirates ID

In addition to the above rules, if you have lost your Emirates ID card or suspect it has been stolen or damaged, you must promptly request a replacement from the ICP and pay a fee.

The applicant must pay a fee of Dh300 to replace a lost or damaged ID, in addition to application fees of Dh70 in case of applying through typing centres or Dh40 in case of applying through the eForm on the ICA website.

These fees apply to all UAE nationals, GCC nationals and expatriate residents. You may get an express ID replacement service at ICA main’s Customer Happiness Centre against Dh150 extra.

Exemption from late renewal

Emiratis and residents can request exemptions from penalties for late renewal of Emirates ID under certain circumstances. The ICP outlined specific eligibility criteria that individuals must meet to qualify for the fines to be waived. Here's how to apply for exemptions.

  1. An individual who left the country and spent more than three months outside the country, and the validity of his identity card expired after the date of their departure from the country.
  2. An individual whose identity card has expired after being deported by an order, an administrative decision, or a judicial ruling, or whose passport is seized pending cases, provided that this is proven by a letter or a receipt issued by the competent authorities that deported him or suspended him pending cases.
  3. An individual who has not been issued an identity card for the period before obtaining the nationality of the country and before obtaining the family book.
  4. A bed-ridden person or suffering from a contagious disease or partial or full disability. This has to be proven with a medical certificate issued by relevant authorities in the country.
  5. Staff of diplomatic or consular missions in the country and those under their care
  6. Elder people (70 years and older) who are unable to visit customer happiness centers in different emirates are exempted from delay fines, provided their age is proved by their family book, passport or any other document approved in the UAE and states the customer’s age.
  7. Emiratis under the social security system and those under their sponsorship need to prove their financial status with an official certificate issued by the Ministry of Social Affairs or other relevant authorities to be exempted from fines.
  8. If the delay in updating or renewing the Emirates ID card is due to a computer error, fines can be waived.

Ajanta Paul


