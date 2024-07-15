UAE visa, Emirates ID fines: 14 violations with penalties up to Dh20,000

How to travel from Dubai to Hatta by bus: Timings, routes, fare; all you need to know
UAE citizens and expats have a unique identification card, the Emirates ID, which is mandatory for everyone in the country. Losing it or forgetting to renew your Emirates ID can result in a hefty fine of up to Dh20,000.
According to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), 14 violations relate to Emirates ID card services, UAE visa services. Depending on the type of violation, fines range between Dh20 per day and up to Dh20,000. Below are the 14 violations that apply to the Emirates ID, Residence and Foreign Affairs services.
ICP also pointed out six fines of Dh500 each for violations related to residency and foreign affairs services, which are imposed in these cases:
The ICP also clarified that there are fines for
If residents delay registration to obtain the ID card or renewal after 30 days from its expiration date, it can result in late fines of Dh20 per day, which can go up to a maximum of Dh1,000.
The passport authority also clarified that the fine for inaccuracies in printing requests from system users is Dh100, whereas providing incorrect data (false information) by service recipients incurs a fine of Dh3,000. Additionally, issuing visas or entry permits to non-existent facilities (company which has no activity) results in a fine of Dh20,000.
In addition to the above rules, if you have lost your Emirates ID card or suspect it has been stolen or damaged, you must promptly request a replacement from the ICP and pay a fee.
The applicant must pay a fee of Dh300 to replace a lost or damaged ID, in addition to application fees of Dh70 in case of applying through typing centres or Dh40 in case of applying through the eForm on the ICA website.
These fees apply to all UAE nationals, GCC nationals and expatriate residents. You may get an express ID replacement service at ICA main’s Customer Happiness Centre against Dh150 extra.
Emiratis and residents can request exemptions from penalties for late renewal of Emirates ID under certain circumstances. The ICP outlined specific eligibility criteria that individuals must meet to qualify for the fines to be waived. Here's how to apply for exemptions.
