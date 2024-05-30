UAE: Travelling to Oman by car? Routes, documents, all you need to know

Want to reserve parking at Dubai mosque? Eligibility, requirements, validity; all you need to know
Be it for an escape from the city during long weekends or a short trip for visa change, Oman has become a favoured spot for many UAE residents. It's proximity, easy visa process and breathtaking scenery are some of the reasons why people prefer to make the trip by car.
Over the years, there have been changes in routes and entry costs. From latest roads to documents required, here's an ultimate guide to travelling to Oman by car from the UAE.
Hatta, Al Wajajah border
For travellers coming from Dubai, the Hatta, Al Wajajah border crossing is the most preferred option, as it is a direct and safe route that transports people within 1.5-2 hours, depending on the traffic.
It is located about 140km away from Dubai. Motorists have to take the E102 route.
This route is also a prime option for residents travelling from Sharjah, Dubai (areas closer to Sharjah) and other northern emirates, as they can get onto it through Mleiha Road.
From Mleiha Road, there are two routes that can take motorists towards Oman:
Meyzad, Hafeet border
Residents coming from Abu Dhabi may prefer the Meyzad, Hafeet border as it is 180km away from the capital city. For Dubai residents, the border post is 160km away.
This is also close to Al Ain and an ideal route for those heading towards the southern parts of Oman.
Dibba border
If you have the vibrant corals and clear waters of Musandam in your mind as your ultimate destination, then this route is the most preferable. For Dubai residents, the journey takes almost two hours and is 146km away from the bustling city. This route is open to expats without an Oman visa, as well as visit visa holders, but they are allowed to only remain in the Dibba Musandam area.
For those who want to explore Musandam's Khasab town, UAE residents can come through the Al Darrah border crossing from Ras Al Khaimah. The mountainous emirate is the closest to it, at a short distance of 35km. Although, an Oman visa is required to enter through this border post.
Residents travelling from the UAE need to carry the following documents:
When taking the Hatta route from Dubai, 500 metres away from the border of Oman, a 'Leaving Hatta' sign will pop up. This is how you know your first checkpoint is close. Here, security personnels usually ask for the car's registration card and passports of all those present in the car.
After this, residents have to go through a passport control, where they may be required to get off from their cars and enter the building. Officials stamp the passport with an entry stamp while usually checking travellers' Emirates ID.
Here is where residents have to pay the exit fee of Dh35.
After leaving this post, some residents might be asked to have their vehicles inspected by officials on the last checkpoint.
