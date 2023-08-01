UAE summer vacation: 4 Origami models to keep kids entertained and reduce screen time

Research suggests that many fitness-themed Instagram accounts risk doing more harm than good. Here’s how to find #fitspiration you can trust
Summer vacation is a time for kids to relax and have fun, but it can also be a great time to learn new skills. Origami is a fun and educational activity that can help kids develop their creativity, problem-solving skills, and hand-eye coordination. Origami is the art of folding paper to create different shapes and figures. It is a centuries-old Japanese tradition that has been enjoyed by people of all ages all over the world. Origami not only enhances kids' creativity and motor skills but also instils patience and perseverance.
Here are 4 simple origami models that your kids can try.
One of the simplest and most enjoyable origami projects your kid could do is making paper aeroplanes. Grab some coloured paper and follow simple folding instructions as shown in the image to create aeroplane.
Creating jumping paper frogs is another delightful origami activity for kids. With a few folds, you can turn a flat piece of paper into a frog that jumps when pressed down.
Origami flowers are a fantastic way to add some colour and cheer to the summer vacation. You can also arrange the completed flowers into a charming bouquet or decorate their rooms with the handmade floral beauties.
For animal lovers, origami offers an array of adorable creatures to fold. Children can create a mini zoo of origami animals, sparking their imagination and storytelling skills.
