UAE: Salary delayed? How to file complaint online

Published: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM Last updated: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 11:40 AM

A huge portion of the population in the UAE relies on their salary as their primary source of income, which is why it is important that they get their wage on time. For many residents, salary is not just a regular paycheck but the cornerstone of their budget, covering essential expenses such as housing, utilities, education, and daily living costs.

For most residents in the country, salary payment delays can disrupt carefully planned budgets and may lead to financial strain, impacting their overall quality of life. Receiving salary on time is not just a matter of convenience but a necessity for managing personal finances effectively.

If you’re facing delays in receiving your salary, it’s important to let your boss know about it. However, if you’ve already brought up the issue and the problem persists, you can file a confidential complaint online to make sure that your identity is protected while addressing your concern with the relevant authorities. Here's your guide:

Mohre website

You can file a complaint by going to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) website.

Go to Mohre website mohre.gov.ae

Click ‘Services’ then 'Services for Employee'

Click “My Salary Complaint - Private Sector Employees’

On the right side of the page, Click ‘Start Service’

You will be then directed to ‘User Verification’ page

Fill in your name

Type in your phone number and click ‘Send OTP’

In the ‘Verify OTP’ box, type the OTP sent to your phone number

In the ‘USER TYPE’ box, click ‘Employee’

You will then be directed to a different page where you have have three options to submit a complaint. You can choose one of the following:

Type your Labour Card number Type your Passport number. In the nationality tab, click the dropdown menu and choose your nationality You can fill in your name, Gender, Nationality, and date of birth

Click ‘Search’

Once you’re registered in the database, you will then see your information.

Once you’ve filled out the application and provided the required information, you will then receive a text message or email with the OTP to verify your identity.

Mohre app

You can also file a complaint using the Mohre mobile app.

Sign in with your UAE Pass

In the dashboard, tap ’ Services’

Tap ‘Employees’

Choose ‘My Salary’

Tap ‘Reporting delay of salary payment’