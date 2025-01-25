UAE: Planning to relocate? How to cancel your rental agreement in Ajman

If you’re living in Ajman and suddenly need to cancel your rental agreement due to an unexpected relocation, job change, or any other personal reason while your lease still active, it might feel like a stressful and complicated process.

The good news is, it’s possible to cancel your lease early; it all depends on the terms outlined in your rental agreement.

Usually, you'll need to give at least 90 days’ notice to cancel the lease, which means informing your landlord in writing and sticking to the notice period mentioned in your contract.

This guide will walk you through the steps, fees, and requirements for handling your lease cancellation, so you can make the process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

How to apply

Visit https://tasdeeq.am.gov.ae

Click 'Go to Service'

Log in to your Tasdeeq account

If you don’t have an account yet, start by signing up.

You can also log in quickly using your UAE Pass for easier access.

If you're new, simply continue as a new customer to get started.

You will then be directed to the page below:

Next, you’ll be prompted to choose your preferred method of completing the transaction. Select the option that best suits your needs.

Once you’ve filled out all the necessary information, you’ll be directed to a page where you’ll need to upload the required documents.

Requirements

Here are the documents you'll need in order to process your early lease cancellation in Ajman: