UAE: Planning to import plants? How to obtain permits for agricultural shipments

Do you own a plant nursery in the UAE and want to import seeds or saplings to diversify your produce or expand your business?

To do so, one must obtain authorisation from the country's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE). Agricultural consignments from abroad may include seeds, tubers, seedlings, plants, palm seedlings, and honeybees.

Upon arrival, the shipments will undergo inspections and will only be released after ensuring they comply with all import requirements.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here's how you can get the importing permit:

Documents

For importing seeds, tubers, you will need:

A letter of authorisation from the producing or exporting company to your establishment stating that it does not object to the registering and trading of the seeds and tubers in UAE

A technical certificate issued by the producing company and certified by the competent authority in the country of origin to prove that the seeds and tubers are not genetically modified

A certificate by the competent authority in the country of origin to prove that the producing company is licensed to produce seeds and tubers

A technical sheet issued by the producing company to include the following information: Name and address of the company, the scientific name of the item (Genus, species and varieties), its origin, group (hybrid or plain), resistance to pests and purity percentages

In case the establishment wants to import organic seeds and tubers, a valid certificate is required either from the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology or a certification body that applies European, American, Japanese, Saudi, Tunisian, Indian, New Zealand, Australian or Canadian organic agricultural production standards.

For releasing the batch:

For all shipments (seedlings, plants, palm seedlings, seeds & tubers, bees):

Certificate of origin

Phytosanitary certificate issued by the competent authority in the country of export

Copy of the customs declaration, the bill of lading, or the delivery order

Invoice or product list

For seed shipments (in addition to the above documents, importers must attach):

A germination and purity testing certificate designed and approved in accordance with the International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) system, or a certificate issued by a government laboratory in the country of origin, or by a laboratory accredited by the competent authority in the country of origin.

Steps, fees, service time

Apply for the service via MOCCAE website or GeoEnvAe app available on Apple and Android app stores

Pay the fees

For releasing the batch after inspecting it upon arrival, importers will have to apply online and pay the fees. Upon completing all required inspections, a release permit will be issued electronically. It is possible that visual or laboratory tests may be required in some cases.

Dh100: For permission to import consignments of seeds, tubers, plants, palm seedlings, outdoor saplings, and honey bees

Dh200: For requesting an analysis of a water, soil or plant sample

Dh500: For release of the consignment of seeds, tubers, plants, palm seedlings, outdoor saplings, and honey bees

The service takes around five working days to complete and such permits are valid for six months.

General requirements