UAE: Need a loan? How to check and improve your credit score

Planning to apply for a loan? Thinking of getting another credit card?
If so, taking a look at your credit score or getting your credit report would be ideal to understand how the bank could perceive you as a customer. If you have a higher credit score – your loan request is more likely to get approved.
This three-digit score could significantly impact your financial life, from being able to get a lower interest rate to enjoying a quicker processing time, here is everything you need to know about your credit score.
The Al Etihad Credit Bureau generates credit reports in the country. The bureau gathers your credit information by taking into account your payment history, how you use your credit limit, the number of debit cards you have and the number of your cheques that have bounced.
If you wish to take a look at your credit score, you will have the option to either get a credit report with your score or just your credit score.
Here is how much it costs:
It is extremely simple to view your credit score and get your credit report online.
Here is the process:
1. Head to the Al Etihad Credit Bureau website. Make sure the blue-coloured tab highlights the phrase 'For individuals'.
2. Click on 'Get a Credit Score now'. This will take you to a login page where you can log in using a previously registered ID or even log in through UAE Pass.
3. Once you log in, you will see the below page. You will be able to choose between getting just your credit score or getting your credit report with your credit score.
4. Click on 'Buy now' and initiate the payment in order to generate the report.
Ideally, your score should be between 400 and 700 – anything above 700 is a great credit score. If your score is below 400, there are ways to improve them.
The bureau recommends the following ways to improve one's credit score:
If you spot any discrepancy in your credit report, you can reach out the Al Etihad Credit Bureau to raise it further.
Your credit information is supplied to the bureau by banks, finance companies and telecom operators – so the bureau will have to raise the concern with the respective provider.
To report an error, fill out the Data Correction Request form that can be found on their website. Please note that you will be required to upload your Emirates ID, Credit report and any additional supporting documents.
