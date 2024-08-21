UAE: Missed EmSAT exam? How to take make-up test for university admission

This service has been streamlined through the Emirates Health Services to ensure simplicity and ease for applicants
The EmSAT exam are optional tests taken in the UAE that assess students of private and public schools within and outside the country. This test applies to both citizens and non-citizens.
In 2023, the Ministry of Education announced that it was no longer compulsory to take the exam to be admitted into universities in the Emirates. However, many higher educational institutions might still require this test for students to qualify for admissions.
The tests cover basic subjects like Arabic, English, Mathematics and Physics. It also covers subjects like Chemistry, Biology, and Computer Science.
For those who may have scored low on an EmSAT exam and want to retake it or may have missed the test, here is how students can take a make-up test.
To take the exam, students must currently be studying in Grade 12 or have completed the grade at institutions within or outside the UAE.
Those who were absent for a valid reason must upload the excuse online. Once approved, the student will be permitted to take the test before 30 days.
Students who apply after absence without a valid reason must wait for 30 days from the last test before sitting for the exam.
To complete the reapplication, applicants must submit the following documents in PDF format, with a maximum size limit of 2 MB per file. These differ on the basis of students.
For UAE nationals, children of female citizens and children of front line defence personnel with the Frontline Heroes card, the initial attempt is free of cost for Arabic, English, Mathematics, and Physics.
Grade 12 students who are children of frontline defence with the card can retake any of the above mentioned tests without any fees.
UAE citizens who are Grade 12 students need to pay Dh100 for retest for each subject.
Non-UAE citizens studying in Grade 12 need to pay Dh100 for retest for each subject.
Non-Grade 12 students need to pay Dh100 for each subject. However, they are eligible to take only one make-up exam.
Students can book a retest through the Ministry of Education's website or the EmSAT website.
The student receives immediate confirmation after booking the seat and selecting a date.
