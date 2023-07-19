UAE: Ministry announces refunds for eDirham card holders

Evaluation process has begun, and results will be announced in October
The UAE's Ministry of Finance (MoF) will now be offering a fully automated service on its website — allowing individuals and establishments to obtain refunds on the balance within their eDirham cards.
eDirham was a cashless payment platform that allowed users to pay for government services. In 2022, however, the platform was gradually discontinued.
Now, those who may still have some eDirham balance may claim a refund on the MoF website.
Here's how to do it:
Customers that require additional support may reach out to the Ministry of Finance’s call centre via the toll-free number 800 533336, or the First Abu Dhabi Bank customer’s service line on 600 52 5500.
