UAE: Loud neighbours or construction disturbing you? Here's how to file a noise complaint

Sometimes, if one does not make their loan or credit card payments in time, a travel ban may be issued against them
When you've had a tiring, long day at work, it is incredibly frustrating to go home to disruptive noise from neighbours or nearby properties under construction.
It's a good thing you don't have to deal with this on your own. You can file a report to ensure that it doesn't happen again and disrupt your routine.
Here's how you can file a noise complaint in the following emirates:
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
You can report loud construction noise in Dubai between 8pm and 6am on weekdays, and 8pm to 7am on weekends. Here's how:
The period for resolving this complaint is one working day, as per the app.
Reporting construction noise in residential areas is easy through this service. However, this service is not available if you live in a private compound or gated community. To register a complaint, you will have to get in touch with your neighbourhood developer.
Construction noises aren't the only noises you can report in Dubai. Any noise, be it from your neighbour's barking dog or loud music, that exceeds 55 decibels especially during the weekdays can be reported. Any noise that is louder than normal conversation, music playing in the background, or the hum of an air conditioner exceeds the 55-decibel limit set by the municipality.
You can register a complaint through Dubai's email at info@dm.gov.ae. You can also call the municipality's toll-free number: 800900 as well as Dubai Police on their non-emergency number: 901.
If you live in Abu Dhabi, you may file any complaint, including noise, by visiting the website tamm.abudhabi.
You may also opt to register your complaint via TAMM's toll number: 800555. You can also file a complaint through the website's chatbot by clicking the TAMM chatbot icon.
Residents in Sharjah can register a complaint by going to portal.shjmun.gov.ae.
You will then receive a notification via SMS or email to note that your complaint has been received. To follow-up, you may also call: 06-5623333.
As a resident in Ras Al Khaimah, you can report any complaint, including noise, by visiting rak.ae.
To track the status of your complaint, simply go to the website and click 'Track eComplaint'.
You can also call the municipality's hotline: 07-2466666 for assistance.
Residents in Ajman can register a noise complaint by visiting www.am.gov.ae
You may also call the municipality at their toll free number: 80070. You can also send your complaint via fax at: 06-7441616.
ALSO READ:
Sometimes, if one does not make their loan or credit card payments in time, a travel ban may be issued against them
Instead of sitting idly at the airport, you might as well explore the country and enjoy it in small doses
This permit can be linked to only one vehicle
Residents have to pay an exit fee of Dh35 while entering the Sultanate
There is a high demand for tour guides, which is expected to grow in 2024 and open up 23,500 vacancies
Apart from accidents, checking history of the vehicle may also help in finding out whether certain parts of it are original or not
The city has introduced many ways to make students' lives easier and more affordable
If you're a first time visitor, you're in for a treat