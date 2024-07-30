UAE: Lost or stolen Emirates ID? Here's how to apply for a replacement

Imprisonment, a fine, or one of these penalties shall be applied to anyone who intentionally fails to disclose, conceals information
As a UAE citizen or resident, you know just how important your Emirates ID is. It’s your VIP pass in the UAE, connecting you to everything from your bank details to your mobile number. Whether you’re navigating government paperwork or accessing various services, it’s your golden ticket for almost everything in the country.
Heading to the doctor or checking into a hospital? Your Emirates ID links up with your health insurance, making the whole process a breeze. Looking to apply for a loan, get a credit card, or manage your bank account? You’ll need that ID to get things rolling.
So, losing your Emirates ID can definitely feel like a mini crisis, but there's no need to panic. If it’s gone missing or you think it’s been stolen, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you get back on track:
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The moment you realise that your Emirates ID is missing or lost, make sure to report it right away to the nearest ICP Customer Happiness Centre. It is important to do it as soon as possible so that the stolen or lost card will be deactivated immediately, ensuring the prevention of any potential identity fraud.
Losing your Emirates ID is unfortunate, but getting it sorted is totally doable needing only simple requirements. Here’s what you’ll need to bring along to prove your identity and get things back on track:
If you're an Emirati and you’ve lost your Emirates ID, just bring your family book and your original passport with you.
If you're a GCC national, you’ll need to show proof of residency in the UAE. This could be an employment certificate, a school registration (if you’re a student), or a business license.
And for UAE residents, don’t forget your passport and a copy of your valid residency permit. With these documents, you'll be all set to get everything sorted.
Once you’ve reported the missing ID, head over to any ICP Customer Happiness Centre and fill out an application form.
However, if you’re more of a digital person, you can also sort it out online. Just hop onto the ICP website and follow these easy steps to apply for your replacement:
And if you’re a fan of doing things on your phone, you can also apply for a replacement through the ICP app:
Here’s a breakdown of how much it will cost you to have your Emirates ID replaced:
If you're in a rush to replace your Emirates ID, you can get it done quickly at the ICP main Customer Happiness Centre. Just pay an extra Dh150, and you'll be back in action in no time.
Once you’ve submitted your application, keep an eye out for a text from ICP, as they’ll update you on the status and let you know when to expect your new Emirates ID. Normally, you’ll get your ID within 48 hours, but if you went for the express service, you’ll have it in just 24 hours.
After you get a message from ICP saying your card is ready, you can swing by Emirates Post to pick it up. Or, if you’d rather skip the trip, you can choose to have it delivered right to your door.
ALSO READ:
Imprisonment, a fine, or one of these penalties shall be applied to anyone who intentionally fails to disclose, conceals information
Companies are permitted to recruit students during their school break, for a period not exceeding 3 consecutive months at a time
Foreigners can own freehold land and property within designated areas
If residents delay registration to obtain the ID card or renewal after 30 days from its expiration date, it can result in late fines of Dh20 per day
For expats residing in Dubai, the Ejari by RERA is a holy grail to knowing the emirate's laws for both landlords and tenants
You may be eligible to directly swap your licence without having to go to driving schools and taking tests
Residents who wish to have their permit replaced can do it by taking these simple steps
New licences issued increased by 5 per cent in the emirate during the first half of 2024