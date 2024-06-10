UAE labour law: 6 salary payment options and how wages can be paid

Residents have to pay an exit fee of Dh35 while entering the Sultanate
The UAE labour market attracts thousands of expats annually, who relocate to the Emirates for high standard of living, better career opportunities and enjoy the benefits of tax-free income. The influx contributes to the country's diverse workforce that drives the economy and makes the UAE a hub for international talent and innovation.
To foster a flexible and fair working environment, the UAE's Regulation of Labour Relations Law allows employers and employees to mutually agree on various forms of salary payment.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
This regulation ensures the protection of both parties' rights while accommodating diverse work patterns. These work patterns depend on the nature of the contract signed between the employer and the employee, and as long as it's legally recognised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).
Here are the six recognised wage payment forms in the UAE labour market:
Monthly wage: The monthly payment workers receive wages as according to their employment contract, which includes their basic salary, bonuses, and allowances.
Weekly wage: The payment workers receive for their weekly work, ensuring them a quick cash flow and more flexible wage management for the company
Daily wage: The amount a company pays workers for one day's work, typically used for temporary or seasonal jobs
Hourly wages: Calculated based on the number of hours worked, with the hourly rate determined by experience, skills, and job nature
Commission-based wage: A payment system common in sales and certain service industries, where a worker's income is based on a percentage of the value of goods or services sold
Piece-rate wage: Worker's payment determined by the amount of work completed or units produced
When should employers pay salaries?
The employee's wages are due on the first day of the month following the end of the period specified in the employment contract. If no period is specified, the employee must be paid at least once a month.
The employer is in default of paying the wage if he does not pay it within the first 15 days after the due date, unless a shorter period has been agreed in the employment contract.
The UAE government's Wage Protection System (WPS) seeks to provide a safe, secure, and efficient mechanism to streamline the timely payment of wages to employees by their employers.
All employers registered with MoHRE must subscribe to the WPS and pay the wages to their employees through it, as per the due dates. Under this system, salaries of employees will be transferred to their accounts in banks or financial institutions, which are authorised by Central Bank of the UAE to provide the service.
MoHRE does not process any transactions or deal with the owners of the companies that are not registered with the WPS until they register in the system. Payment can be in Emirati dirham or in any other currency, if it is agreed upon between both parties in the employment contract.
The government has also penalised companies for failing to pay wages on the due dates.
Minimum wages in UAE
There is no minimum salary stipulated in the UAE Labour Law. However, it broadly mentions that salaries must cover basic needs of the employees.
ALSO READ:
Residents have to pay an exit fee of Dh35 while entering the Sultanate
There is a high demand for tour guides, which is expected to grow in 2024 and open up 23,500 vacancies
Apart from accidents, checking history of the vehicle may also help in finding out whether certain parts of it are original or not
The city has introduced many ways to make students' lives easier and more affordable
If you're a first time visitor, you're in for a treat
A guide to the cost, steps involved, and documents required
This document ensures that your plans remain uninterrupted, granting you the right to travel across state lines
Overstaying your visit in the UAE could cause the visitor to incur a fine of Dh50 per day – regardless of whether you have a residence or visit visa