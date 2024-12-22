UAE jobs: How people of determination can apply for private sector roles in Abu Dhabi

The individual, who must be an Abu Dhabi citizen, can apply through Tamm
In the UAE, people of determination have access to benefits such as free parking, exemption from toll fees, discounts on healthcare, Fazaa card, and more. The country also seeks to make society inclusive and accessible to people of determination, providing different platforms for using their skills and abilities.
From sensory spaces in airports to modified taxis, and accessible infrastructure such as wheelchair ramps, people of determination can access facilities designed to facilitate their inclusion in society, and make their lives easier.
People of determination in UAE can apply for a free PoD card through the Ministry of Community Development, or through organisations like Zayed Higher Organisation.
In Abu Dhabi, people of determination can apply for jobs in the private sector through Tamm, the one-stop platform for government services. To do so, the applicant must be an Abu Dhabi citizen. Here's a guide on the documents required, and the different points to note.
According to the Tamm website, there are certain conditions in order to be eligible for this service:
