UAE: Is there a ban on installing water coolers outside homes? Sharjah official clarifies rules

Poorly maintained drinking fountains had caused a few untoward incidents and injuries in the past

File photo

Providing water coolers or drinking fountain for passersby is a noble act, especially during summer when peak daytime temperatures hit a sweltering 50° Celsius. Authorities, however, remind the public about the regulations to ensure water is not contaminated and to prevent electrical accidents.

Khalfan Rashid Al Mughni, head of operations and municipal inspection department at the Municipality of Khor Fakkan, said water coolers should be placed within the boundaries of the house or building compound. Only the water pipe and faucet are allowed to be exposed outside.

Speaking in Arabic during the Direct Line programme by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Al Mughni noted there is no objection to installing water coolers. What is forbidden is to place water coolers entirely outside homes.

“This is to preserve public health and maintain the general sanitation of the city. When water coolers are placed outside, they can create an unsightly view and can be contaminated, which can affect the health and safety of users,” he explained.

Awareness campaigns

Other municipalities across the UAE have also been conducting safety awareness campaigns.

Recently, the Municipality of Al Dhafra region launched a campaign called ‘Registering Public Water Coolers or Sabil (Sabil is the Arabic word for water coolers).

The municipality launched an electronic platform called ‘Tamm’ to obtain the required permit for installing water coolers. They also inspected around 570 water coolers in various neighbourhoods.

According to authorities, there have been few incidents in the past that resulted in injuries, including electrical accidents for users. The incidents happened due to improper installation and maintenance of water coolers.

"By adhering to the guidelines and regulations, it is hoped that the noble act of providing water to those in need will continue to serve its intended purpose without compromising safety and well-being,” authorities underlined.

Sadaqah Jariyah

According to the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, providing water for travellers or passersby is a humanitarian service or ongoing charity called Sadaqah Jariyah.

This act is highly recommended in Islam as Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: "When a person dies, their deeds come to an end, except for three things: ongoing charity, beneficial knowledge, or a righteous child who prays for them."

