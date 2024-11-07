UAE: Is corporal punishment allowed in schools? Discipline, student expulsion rules in Abu Dhabi explained

Schools can create secure and respectful spaces for students' personal and academic growth by setting clear guidelines for behaviour and addressing any issues promptly.

Educational institutions play a vital role in creating a safe and positive learning atmosphere. All forms of corporal punishment are strictly prohibited in schools across the country, ensuring that students feel safe from physical punishment and abuse.

Promoting positive behaviour is a priority, particularly when addressing misconduct among students. However, private schools in Abu Dhabi are prohibited from using the following methods for student discipline:

Corporal punishment (use of physical force to discipline or punish)

Disclosing personal information without consent

Psychological punishment (verbal abuse, issuing threats)

Locking a student inside the school premises

Seizing student's belongings without a resolution by the behavioural management committee

Lowering or threatening to lower the student's academic grade/score

Punishing a group for an individual’s misconduct

Imposing additional schoolwork

Mocking, insulting, or demeaning the student in private or in public

Preventing the student from using toilet facilities or consuming water and food

Detention outside of official school hours without parental consent

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Schools must establish a student behaviour policy that outlines acceptable corrective actions, ensuring they are proportionate, age-appropriate, and aligned with disciplinary guidelines. What are schools permitted when disciplining a student?

Disciplinary actions may include discussions with students and parents

Formal and recorded meetings with the student and/or parents

Verbal warnings

Written warnings to parents

Temporary or permanent removal from classes under appropriate supervision (onsite suspension)

Loss of school privileges

Confiscation of inappropriate personal items (mobile phone or music player).

Supervised detention during breaks (with parental consent)

Supervised restorative community work

Temporary exclusion of the student from school premises (offsite suspension)

Permanent exclusion of the student from school via the withdrawal/cancellation of their enrolment (expulsion)

Schools must make sure that their misconduct policy and procedures distinguish between different levels of misconduct. Not all levels of misconduct warrant expulsion from offsite school activities. However, certain offences categorised in levels two, three, and four may lead to a student’s removal from school.

Levels of misconduct

Level two offences include leaving or entering the classroom without permission, not attending mandatory school events without an acceptable excuse, and engaging in physical fights or intimidation of peers. Additional offences involve causing minor damage to school property, using phones without permission, and verbally abusing school community members. Possessing or using tobacco products, refusing to follow safety instructions.

Level three offences include bullying, intimidation, harassment, or abuse of any school community member, including defamation on social media. Other offences involve fabricating documents, impersonation, and academic dishonesty, such as cheating or plagiarism. Leaving school premises without permission, vandalising school property, and activating fire alarms or extinguishers are also included. Additional violations consist of vandalizing the school bus, assaulting others without causing injury, reckless driving on school grounds, and capturing or distributing media of staff or students without consent.

Level four offences include using communication tools for unlawful or immoral purposes that discredit the school and its community. Other offences consist of possessing or distributing weapons, committing sexual assault or harassment, and assaulting others causing injury. Theft, capturing or sharing unlawful content, leaking exam questions, and setting fire to school property are also included. Insulting political, religious, or social figures in the UAE, using or distributing alcohol and drugs, promoting culturally inappropriate ideas, engaging in illegal digital activities, and trespassing on school premises after hours are serious violations. Persistent bullying or harassment, including defamation on social media.

Schools must outline clear, staged disciplinary procedures to address student misconduct. While schools can exercise leniency in applying disciplinary measures, they retain the right to follow the procedures described below.

Level of misconduct - Two

First time - written warning: Student to sign an undertaking committing not to repeat the offense. Summon the parent, who must sign an agreement to support their child in reforming.

Second time - onsite suspension: Temporarily suspend the student for up to two days and assign supervised study assignments inside the school, notifying the parent accordingly. Also, inform both the student and the parent of a second written warning. Parent is required to sign an undertaking to support the agreed strategy for student reform by the Behavioural Management Committee (BMC).

Third time - onsite suspension: Temporarily suspend the student for up to three days and assign supervised study assignments inside the school. Issue a written final warning to both the student and their parent. Notify the committee to finalise a plan for addressing the student’s behaviour. The parent must sign an agreement to support the proposed strategy.

More than 3 times - expulsion: Immediately suspend the student offsite until the end of the investigation for a maximum of five days, with a notification to the parent.

The committee will evaluate the evidence and determine a set of final disciplinary actions, which may include expulsion. If the student continues to repeat the offense after these measures, the school may apply to Adek for expulsion. The application to Adek must include evidence that all prior steps were followed, along with proof of having provided adequate support and counselling in accordance with the behaviour strategy.

Level of misconduct - Three

First time - onsite suspension: Immediately suspend the student within the school. The committee will evaluate the evidence and determine disciplinary actions. The school will notify the parent to inform them of the action taken and require them to sign an undertaking to support the agreed strategy. Second time - offsite suspension: Immediately suspend the student offsite for up to five days pending the investigation, with notification to the parent. The committee will evaluate the evidence and determine final disciplinary actions. A final written warning will be issued to both the student and the parent. The student and parent will be summoned to the school to present the committee’s decision. Third time - expulsion: The student will be suspended immediately offsite for five days pending investigation with parents notified. The committee will evaluate the evidence and agree on final disciplinary actions, including expulsion. After following the prior steps, the school can apply to Adek to expel the student if the student continues to repeat the offence. In applying to Adek, the school shall include evidence that all the prior stages have been followed, including proof of having provided sufficient counselling. Level of misconduct - Four First time - offsite suspension: Immediately suspend the student offsite until the end of the investigation with a notification to the parent. The committee shall evaluate the evidence and agree on a disciplinary plan. Second time - expulsion: Immediately suspend the student offsite for 5 days pending investigation with a notification to the parent. The committee will evaluate the evidence and agree on final disciplinary actions, including expulsion. After following the prior steps, the school can apply to Adek to expel the student if the student continues to repeat the offence. In applying to Adek, the school shall include evidence that all the prior stages have been followed, including proof of having provided sufficient counselling as per their behaviour strategy. Adek has the right to investigate any complaint related to suspension and expulsion following the school’s final decision. However, this investigation may occur prior to the final decision only if the school fails to issue its decision within the stipulated timeframe. ALSO READ: Abu Dhabi jobs: 6 mandatory positions private schools must ensure under revised policy Abu Dhabi schools set new homework rules, use e-books as backpack weight policy revised UAE students could face legal action for sharing school photos on social media