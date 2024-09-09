UAE: How to visit Sharjah Rain Room; buy tickets online, prices, all you need to know

Photo: Visit Sharjah

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

Are you one of those who enjoys the rain but doesn't like to get wet? Then, there is a place residents as well as tourists visiting the country can head to, to get this unique experience.

The Sharjah Rain Room is one of a kind where visitors can walk through a downpour but not get drenched.

The immersive installation, supported by the Sharjah Art Foundation, uses high-end technology where trigger sensors will pause the water from falling onto you when it detects any motion. The installation uses 2,500 litres of self-cleaning recycled water.

Here is everything you need to know about visiting the Sharjah Rain Room:

Timings

The Sharjah Rain Room is open from 9am to 9pm from Saturday to Thursday and operates from 4pm on 10pm on Friday, according to the official website.

Price of tickets

There are several types of tickets available for adults, children, students as well as teachers. Entry for people of determination (PoD) with one companion is free.

Adult: Dh25

Children (up to 5 years): Free

Student (up to 22 years, ID required): Dh15

Teachers (ID required): Dh15

People with Disabilities (PoD) and one companion: Free

There are discounted tickets if in a group and you can contact the venue on +971065610095 or rainroom@sharjahart.org

How to buy tickets online

If you wish to avoid the rush, especially over the weekend, you can book your slot in advance by buying your ticket(s) online. You can look up the official website of the Sharjah Art Foundation (https://rainroom.sharjahart.org/getTicket.htm).

Click on ‘Get Ticket’.

Once there, you will be redirected to a page which displays the month and date. There are different time slots during the day, starting from 9am right up until 8.45pm, which is the last slot for the day as the venue closes by 9pm on weekdays. On Fridays, the last available slot is 9.45pm.

Remember, there are four slots each hour starting from 9am to 9pm on weekdays and four slots each on the hour from 4pm to 10pm on Fridays.

Once you choose your slot, you will be taken to a page which has different filters for Adult(s), Student(s), Teacher(s), Children, Visitors with disabilities and one companion.

And once that is done, you will have to enter your details — First Name, Surname, email, Phone No., Country of residence. Following which you will be taken to the payment page.

Things to remember before you go