UAE: How to switch mobile network to du, e&, Virgin and retain your phone number

In the UAE, your phone number is linked to important documents and services such as your Emirates ID and your bank account. The idea of of changing your mobile network provider or phone number is overwhelming, as it involves notifying your contacts and updating essential documents.

Fortunately, in the UAE, you don't have to worry about this because you can keep your phone number even when you switch providers.

Major telecom companies in the country offer number portability services, allowing you to keep your number regardless of the service provider. Here's a guide to help you through the process:

Requirements

You need to present a copy of your Emirates ID. To be able to seamlessly switch networks, you will also need to present your latest salary certificate. If you're considering getting a postpaid plan, you will need to have a salary of at least Dh2,500 salary per month.

Switching to du

You can go to any du store and ask one of their customer service representatives to assist you.

However, if you’re more of a digital person, you can also sort it out online. Just hop onto the du website and follow these easy steps:

Go to du.ae

Click du icon then switch to personal

Click 'change number to du'

Enter your the mobile number that you’d like to bring over to du.

Click either 'Postpaid' or 'Prepaid' depending on which mobile plan you prefer.

Choose from one of du's monthly mobile power plans.

Du will then send you an activated SIM and will deliver your SIM card at your doorstep, so make sure you fill in all your personal details correctly such as your name, mobile number, and address.

You will be updated of the status of your request via SMS. You can also check the status of your request by calling 800 CHANGE (800 242643).

Shifting to e&

Just like with du, you can also go to any e& store and ask one of their customer service representatives to assist you.

You can also sort it out online by visiting e& website and following these easy steps:

Click 'consumer'.

Scroll down to see the 'How to switch' tab.

Fill out the form by clicking 'here.'

One of customer representatives from e& will then contact you to assist you.

You can also ask their chat agents to assist you.

Scroll down through the website until you see the 'Need help?' option.

Click 'Live Chat', in between 'FAQ' and 'Do Not Call Registry' tab.

Fill in your information such as your name and phone number.

In the chat box, type "How do I switch phone service to e& and retain my phone number."

Click 'Learn more about MNP'.

You will then be directed to a page where it says 'How to switch'.

Fill out the form by clicking 'here.'

One of customer representatives from e& will contact you to assist you.

To make sure that your request is processed smoothly, your number must be suspended by your current service provider. e& also recommends that all financial obligations to your current operator be fully settled. A grace period will be provided to you to clear any dues and balances before activating your e& services.