UAE: How to share mobile balance, data for du, e&, and Virgin customers

Online mobile recharge is growing increasingly popular due to its convenience and other aspects such as instant service and 24-hour availability. For UAE residents, this trend extends to an even more practical feature: the ability to effortlessly share data and credit with friends and family.
Telecom operators in the country provides residents a streamlined and straightforward process to transfer local balance or share data.
Here is everything you need to know about the telecom operators' balance transfer service:
If you're using a du postpaid or prepaid SIM card, you can transfer balance to anyone who is also a du user by taking the following steps:
For example, if you want to send Dh50 to mobile number 050 123 4567, you need to send this command: *121*0501234567*50#
Likewise, you can also transfer credit by doing the following:
If you wish to transfer Dh20 to mobile number 050 123 4567, you need to send this command: *121#0512345678*20#. You will then receive a text message from du to confirm the transfer.
Sending balance from your du SIM card to family and friends who are using e& SIM card is also possible. Simply do the following:
du offers a 'Family Circle' exclusive data sharing bundle that allows you to share data. If you have a Data Sharing Bundle active on your Family Circle, you can share the data allowance to the members of the same plan.
Transferring credit from your e& account to another phone number is quick and easy. Simply:
For example, if you want to transfer Dh10 to mobile number 050 123 4567, you need to send this command: *100*0501234567*13#.
Similarly, you can also share credit through e& UAE app.
You can share data by sending the following command:
For example, if you wish to send 1GB data, here's what you need to do: Dial #100*0501234567*1000#.
Likewise, you can also share mobile data through the e& app by taking the following steps:
You will be charged accordingly, so make sure that your e& account has sufficient balance.
You can share credit with anyone in your contact list as long as they have an active Virgin Mobile number. Here's how you can share credit through the app:
You can share data with anyone in your contact list that is a Virgin Mobile user. Here's how you can share data through the app:
