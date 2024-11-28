UAE: How to reserve park, garden area for events in Abu Dhabi for free

Parks and gardens are open to the public in UAE during all seasons. Residents often flock to these natural havens as temperatures drop to enjoy barbecues and spend quality time with family and friends.

Many even choose to keep events and celebrate special occasions under the trees' shade. In Abu Dhabi, residents can reserve areas in parks and gardens for events.

To ensure the public is following a set of rules and there is no overcrowding, the emirate has set in place a process for residents to get permits to celebrate occasions in these public areas.

It is important to remember that visiting hours in Al Ain parks are from 5pm to 9pm.

Here is a simple guide to getting the permit.

Documents required

The permit can be applied for through Abu Dhabi's TAMM platform. Applicants must submit the following documents when applying for the permit:

Declaration and pledge

Official letter

How much does a permit cost?

It is free of cost to get the permit.

Steps to get the permit

Those interested must first log into the platform using UAE PASS.

Residents can then submit the application along with the required documents.

They will then receive the booking confirmation.

To make a reservation, applicants will have to firstly select from the type of entity. This ranges from individuals and schools to private and government companies.

They will then have to specify which area they would like to host the event in. This shows options between three municipalities - Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Al Ain City Municipality and Al Dhafra Region Municipality.

The platform then provides a list of parks and gardens in the chosen municipality that applicants can select from.

They will then be asked to select a date and time during which they want to hold the event.