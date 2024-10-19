UAE: How to request for an authenticated copy of birth certificate

Getting your birth certificate authenticated in the UAE is important as it helps establish your identity, making sure you can enjoy all the rights and benefits that come with living here.

It is important to get your birth certificate authenticated as it confirms that the document is legitimate within the local system. This authentication ensures that your birth certificate is recognised by government authorities and institutions in the country.

In the UAE, the Emirates Health Services (EHS) and Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) can help you on your request to get an authenticated copy of your birth certificate. If you're a parent looking for an authenticated copy of your child's birth certificate, you can also handle that through EHS and Mohap.

If you're currently outside the UAE and need to get your or your child's birth certificate authenticated, you can have someone you trust handle the request for you. If you're a resident, you can also request your embassy to take care of the process on your behalf.

Here's your guide on how to request for an authenticated copy of your or your child's birth certificate:

Eligibility

This service is available for UAE citizens and expats.

How to apply

You can file a request through the Mohap website (mohap.gov.ae)

Log in using your UAE Pass

Click 'Services'

Select 'Birth Certificate'

Click 'Issue of an Authenticated Copy of Birth Certificate'

Fill in the information required, such as your date of birth and your Qaid number.

MoHAP app

You can also file a request through the Mohap app. Just do the following:

Log in using your UAE Pass

Tap 'Services'

Select 'Issue of an Authenticated Copy of Birth Certificate'

Tap 'Apply'

Choose 'Issue of an Authenticated Copy of Birth Certificate'

Tap 'Start Service'

Fill in the information required, such as your date of birth and your Qaid number.

The Qaid number is a unique 10-digit number issued by the UAE to manage the birth registration process and issue birth certificates. This number is assigned to a child once the medical facility where the child was born informs the government of the child's birth.

In addition to using the Mohap website and app, you can also request for a copy of your authenticated birth certificate by visiting public health centres and government hospitals operated by the EHS, where they will help you with the process. Make sure that you have all the required documents with you to ensure a smooth process. Requirements Copy of original birth certificate

Valid Emirates ID Duration It takes only one working day to process your request. Fees You only need to pay D10 for the service. Service timings You can request for a copy of your authenticated birth certificate via the MoHAP website and app anytime. However, if you wish to visit public health centres and government hospitals operated by the EHS, make sure you visit between 7.30am and 3.30pm on Monday to Thursday. On Friday, make sure to visit between 7.30am and 12pm. You can also call 800-8877 for further clarification.