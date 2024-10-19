It's important to remember that while your health card is linked to your Emirates ID, its validity isn't tied to your ID's expiration
Renewing your health card is an important step to ensure that you continue to have access to essential healthcare services in the UAE. Your Emirates Health Services (EHS) health card is your gateway to affordable medical care at government hospitals, which is especially important given how costly healthcare can be, even with insurance.
With your health card, you enjoy a 20 per cent discount on all EHS services. Additionally, if you're a Person of Determination (PoD), the health card grants you free access to all EHS services.
It's important to remember that while your health card is linked to your Emirates ID, its validity isn't tied to your Emirates ID's expiration. The health card is valid for one year for UAE residents, while UAE and GCC nationals enjoy a five-year validity.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Although renewing your health card may feel a bit overwhelming, it’s actually a straightforward process. Here’s a guide on how you can renew your health card:
This service is available for UAE citizens, GCC citizens, and UAE residents who currently have a health card that’s approaching its expiration date and want to renew it.
If you’re a resident looking to renew your health card, all you need is your valid Emirates ID. However, if you’re a UAE citizen, you’ll need to provide both your Emirates ID and a copy of your Family Book.
Just go to EHS website (ehs.gov.ae) and follow these easy steps to apply for the renewal of your health card:
If you find doing things on your phone more convenient, you can also apply for a health card through the EHS app:
You can also visit a nearby typing centre for assistance with your health card renewal. Just be sure to bring your Emirates ID along with you.
Expats will need to pay Dh115 to renew their health card, and an additional Dh15 for the EHS application form. On the other hand, UAE and GCC nationals will only need to pay Dh35 for the renewal. It’s good to keep these costs in mind when planning your health card renewal.
It is important to keep an eye on the expiration dates of both your Emirates ID and health card. Make sure to renew your health card within a month before it expires, as EHS will need your Emirates ID to be valid when you submit your renewal application. Staying on top of these dates will help you avoid any inconvenience.
ALSO READ:
Elizabeth Gonzales is a Digital Journalist who loves writing about the expat life — and ways to make the most of it. When she's not looking for new hacks to share with readers, you may find her giving them a real laugh at one of her stand-up comic events.