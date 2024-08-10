UAE: How to renew Egypt passport; cost, documents, process explained

Photo: Egyptian Consulate Dubai

Published: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 10:51 AM Last updated: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 10:52 AM

The UAE has had a rapidly growing population after the influx of expats saw a fall during the 2020 Coronavirus outbreak.

The Dubai Statistics Centre’s data showed the population of the region’s trade, finance and tourism hub grew by 25,776 during the January-March 2024 period to 3,680,785. While the population during the same period last year grew by 25,489, reflecting that the flow of foreign professionals continued at a faster pace.

Around half-a-million Egyptian expats reside in the UAE, according to some reports. To cater to the large number of nationals there is an Egyptian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and a Egyptian Consulate in Dubai.

Here is everything you need to know about renewing your Egyptian passport in the UAE:

Documents

These are the documents you need to have ready before you proceed to apply for a new passport.

Original and copy of previous passport.

Original national ID card for those who are 16 years old and a copy of it

Original birth certificate, national ID number for those under 16 years old. The form must be completed and the name must be written as it appears on the birth certificate.

3 recent colour photos, size 4*6, with a white background.

Fully filled out and printed form from the website. (https://dubai.egyptconsulates.org/new-forms/Issuance-passport.html)

For women: They must submit a document proving their marital status. An Egyptian computerized marriage or divorce contract must be produced, else, if the applicant is single then a declaration stating that they are single must be attached.

Academic registration certificates for male and female students.

Cost

To renew a passport, it will cost Dh860.

Process