UAE: How to register your drone for recreational use

Photography enthusiasts in the UAE were overjoyed when the country lifted a partial ban on the use of drones. The ban, which had been implemented in 2022, is being gradually eased since November 2023.

The announcement came with certain restrictions on their use – the ban was only lifted for individuals who wished to fly drones for recreational purposes. This advisory, however, doesn't cover Dubai — which falls under the jurisdiction of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), the authority later confirmed.

For residents outside Dubai, who wish to register their drones, here's the complete breakdown on the process and its requirements:

Requirements

The applicant must be at least 16 years old

Must have a drone training certificate from an accredited training centre

Must comply with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) regulations

The drone’s weight must not exceed 5kg

Passport copy

Visa copy

A recent colour photograph with white background 3x3.5cm

Emirates ID

Pilot training certificate obtained by local authority

How to sign up

Here's a detailed guide on how to sign up to register:

1. First, head to the official registration website – drones.gov.ae

2. Log in using either UAE Pass or sign up on the website. If you have an account, simply put in your username and password to log in.

3. If you are logging in using UAE Pass for the first time, then you will be led to another page where you will have to choose between a 'Recreational' and 'Commercial' account – choose the recreational option.

4. You will be asked to fill in your personal details, including your name, passport number, among other details.

5. Finally, you will have to upload the attachments, which are:

