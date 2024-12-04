UAE: How to refund movie tickets, reschedule bookings

Ever had a last-minute work commitment pop up after booking tickets to a much-awaited movie? The situation is not uncommon. However, there is a solution for movie fanatics in the UAE.

There are four major cinemas in the UAE — Reel Cinemas, VOX, Roxy and Novo — which show diverse films across the country.

Some of these cinemas refund tickets in the form of cash while others return in terms of credit and gift vouchers.

Here is a guide to getting a refund as well as rescheduling bookings in cinemas across the country.

Reel Cinemas

Movie-goers in Dubai have the option to book their tickets with Reel Cinemas which offers screenings at three locations in the emirate — Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall and The Springs Souk.

How to exchange tickets or change timings?

Customers can make changes to their bookings by going directly to the cineplex where the tickets were booked. This can be done only on the basis of the availability of the seat or showtime that the customer wants to change the booking to.

Changes must be made at the box office at least two hours before the original booking of the movie. No changes can be made after the movie that was originally booked has started.

All tickets and bookings fees are non-refundable. It is important to note that only tickets that were booked without a bank offer can be rescheduled.

Can movie tickets be refunded?

In case the movie tickets need to be cancelled and customers require a refund, Reel Cinemas has made this option available for movie goers. The cinema refunds the tickets in the form of a Reel Cinema gift voucher. This can be done regardless of a bank offer. Customers will also have a deduction of Dh5 from the refund amount.

VOX

Vox cinemas has screenings for residents across the UAE at different locations.

These spots include Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Hamara Mall in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Jimi Mall, Burjuman, City Centre Ajman, City Centre Al Zahia, City Centre Deira, City Centre Fujairah, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Sharjah, City Centre Shindagha, Dubai Festival City Mall, Galleria Mall Dubai-Moonlight, Kempinski Hotel at MOE, MEGAPLEX(Cineplex Grand Hyatt), Mall of the Emirates, Mercato, Nakheel Mall, Nation Towers, Reem Mall, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Wafi Mall at Wafi City and Yas Mall.

How to exchange tickets or change timings?

For those wishing to change their ticket timings through VOX, the cinema has made it possible for customers to do so by calling their call centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled booking.

It is crucial to remember that tickets purchased with any bank offers are non-refundable and non-transferable.

In case there are any special promotions or offers going on at VOX, then customers cannot reschedule their tickets.

Exchanges are only valid on online ticket purchases made through the website and VOX app.

Can movie tickets be refunded?

VOX cinemas does not issue cash refunds and only gives refunds back through VOX credit. One VOX credit is equal to one dirham.

A VOX credit can be used on any future purchases and cannot be exchanged for cash.

Cancellations or booking changes are not possible in the following cases:

If a movie starts in less than 30 minutes.

If tickets have been collected at the kiosk or scanned.

If the tickets were purchased at discount from banks or telecom offers.

Tickets cannot be refunded or exchanged at a kiosk.

Tickets with F&B purchases that have been activated cannot be refunded or rescheduled.

Eligibility

Refunds can only be made if the booking was made through registered accounts.

The credit is valid for 90 days from date of deposit. After three months, the credit will automatically expire.

VOX credit can only be used online.

Novo

Novo cinemas show movies across several locations in the UAE. These are: Sahara Centre, Mega Mall, Manar Mall, BAS Mall, Buhairah Centre and Dragon Mart. How to exchange tickets or change timings? Booked tickets can be rescheduled depending on the seat availability. This can be done only at the box office of the cineplex where the tickets were booked. Customers must ensure that changes must be made at the box office at least two hours before the original movie showtime. No changes can be made once the movie has started. Can movie tickets be refunded? Novo does not refund tickets under any circumstances. According to the cinema's website, "all tickets sold are non-returnable and non-refundable, even if you do not collect your tickets or arrive to see the movie." Roxy Roxy Cinemas have theatres located across Dubai at locations like Dubai Hills, Al Khawaneej, City Walk, The Beach, Boxpark, Galleria Mall Barsha. How to exchange tickets or change timings? Roxy does not accept any refunds once a booking is confirmed and paid for. "No cancellations or refunds will be allowed under any circumstances. Even in cases where customers don't turn up for a movie or collect their tickets, the tickets will not be refunded as they are non-returnable and non-refundable. Can movie tickets be refunded? Tickets can be refunded at the box office of the cineplex where the tickets were originally booked. This depends on the seat availability. Changes must be made at the box office at least two hours before the original movie showtime. No changes can be made after the original movie has started. ALSO READ: 'Wicked,' 'Gladiator II' rake in $270.2 million in global box office