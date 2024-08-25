UAE: How to get refund for government service fees, fines

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 3:06 PM Last updated: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 3:14 PM

Requesting a refund for government services or fixing a payment mistake might seem complicated. In the UAE, however, residents don't need to worry since the process is straightforward and simple. Government entities in the country have auto-refund services, making the process easy and convenient.

If you’ve paid a government service fee or fine by mistake — maybe you ended up paying double or paid more than needed — you can easily follow a few clear steps to get your money back.

Here’s a simple guide to help you navigate the process and ensure you have all the information you need for a smooth refund experience.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Many UAE residents rely on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) to have their documents attested, especially when applying for jobs or changing employment. Since most companies in the country require attested documents, document and certificate attestation is one of the most frequently used services at Mofa.

If you accidentally overpaid for this service, here's how you can request for a refund:

Go to mofa website mofa.gov.ae, then click 'Services'.

Fill out the application form.

Go to 'Support Subject'.

In the 'Support Details' box, write the details of your request.

Upload the required documents.

You will then receive a SMS or email from the ministry informing you of the status of your request.

Once your request has been approved, your refund will be credited to your bank account within five working days.

Likewise, if you requested to have your documents or certificates attested and if your application got rejected, the Ministry will automatically refund you the amount you paid for the service.

Ministry of Justice

The country's Ministry of Justice offers several services such as passport and residence renewal applications, official deed attestation, fine difference refund requests, request for recovery of secretariats and documents, and applications for depositing funds or valuables. If you made a mistake in payment while using any of these services, here's how you can apply for a refund:

Go to refund portal at refund.adib.ae/app/moj/portal/login.

Log in or register using your email

Click 'New Request'

Enter the URN number and find transaction to initiate the refund

Your request for a refund will only be processed once you've provided all the requirements such as your URN number and your complete bank account details like your account name, account number, and IBAN.

Ministry of Finance

For issues related to the Ministry of Finance, you’ll need to submit an online request, and your application will be reviewed and processed quickly if approved.

Go to https://mof.gov.ae/

Click 'Fees Refund Request' then choose 'Manage Dispute'

Fill out the online application form, then click 'Submit'

You will then be asked to attach the requirements so your application can get reviewed

If your request has been approved, the Ministry of Finance will refund your account through bank transfer in five working days.

Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation

Access the link of the Auto-Refund refund service through the MOHRE’s website.

Log in through your Emirates ID or UAE Pass.

Submit a refund request through the Auto-refund system.

Attach the required documents. If the requirements are incomplete, your application will be sent back to you, telling you which document you missed and needed to submit.

Once your request has been approved, your refund will be credited to your bank account within five working days.

Requirements

For your refund request to be processed smoothly by Mofa, Mof, Mof, and Mohre, you need to upload the following documents:

Payment receipt

A copy of the transaction

Your bank statement with the desired transaction highlighted.

A letter from the bank stating the IBAN and SWIFT code.

Emirates Health Services

Emirates Health Services (EHS) provides a variety of healthcare services for citizens and residents. If you need to request a refund related to medical treatment, the fees for a medical fitness examination for a residency visa, or the fees for pre-employment or pre-university fitness screening, here's how you can apply:

Go to Emirates Health Services website, then choose 'Services'.

When you get directed to 'E-Refund System' page, click 'Click Here'.

Log in with your user name and password.

If you're a first time user, click 'Don't Have an Account'.

Register and fill out all the information required.

Required documents for 'Refund of Fees Related to Treatment'

Letter from the hospital stating the reason for refund

Emirates ID

Payment Receipt

Official IBAN letter (Bank account details )

Another supporting documents

Required documents for 'Refund of the Fees for Examination of Medical Fitness for Residency Visa'

Payment Receipt

Cancellation letter from medical examination centre

Bank account details for the applicant or sponsor

Required documents for 'Refund of the Fees for Pre-Employment or Pre-University Fitness Screening

Payment Receipt

Cancellation letter from medical examination centre

Bank account details for the applicant or sponsor

Required Documents for Refund of the Fees for Healthcard