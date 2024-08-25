UAE: How to get refund for government service fees, fines

UAE: What to do if your car gets impounded; release eligibility, service fee explained
Here is your guide on how to get your car back from the impound in the following emirates
Requesting a refund for government services or fixing a payment mistake might seem complicated. In the UAE, however, residents don't need to worry since the process is straightforward and simple. Government entities in the country have auto-refund services, making the process easy and convenient.
If you’ve paid a government service fee or fine by mistake — maybe you ended up paying double or paid more than needed — you can easily follow a few clear steps to get your money back.
Here’s a simple guide to help you navigate the process and ensure you have all the information you need for a smooth refund experience.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Many UAE residents rely on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) to have their documents attested, especially when applying for jobs or changing employment. Since most companies in the country require attested documents, document and certificate attestation is one of the most frequently used services at Mofa.
If you accidentally overpaid for this service, here's how you can request for a refund:
Once your request has been approved, your refund will be credited to your bank account within five working days.
Likewise, if you requested to have your documents or certificates attested and if your application got rejected, the Ministry will automatically refund you the amount you paid for the service.
The country's Ministry of Justice offers several services such as passport and residence renewal applications, official deed attestation, fine difference refund requests, request for recovery of secretariats and documents, and applications for depositing funds or valuables. If you made a mistake in payment while using any of these services, here's how you can apply for a refund:
Your request for a refund will only be processed once you've provided all the requirements such as your URN number and your complete bank account details like your account name, account number, and IBAN.
For issues related to the Ministry of Finance, you’ll need to submit an online request, and your application will be reviewed and processed quickly if approved.
If your request has been approved, the Ministry of Finance will refund your account through bank transfer in five working days.
For your refund request to be processed smoothly by Mofa, Mof, Mof, and Mohre, you need to upload the following documents:
Emirates Health Services (EHS) provides a variety of healthcare services for citizens and residents. If you need to request a refund related to medical treatment, the fees for a medical fitness examination for a residency visa, or the fees for pre-employment or pre-university fitness screening, here's how you can apply:
Required documents for 'Refund of Fees Related to Treatment'
Required documents for 'Refund of the Fees for Examination of Medical Fitness for Residency Visa'
Required documents for 'Refund of the Fees for Pre-Employment or Pre-University Fitness Screening
Required Documents for Refund of the Fees for Healthcard
If you're a Dubai resident, you can start your refund request for fines or fees through the Dubai Municipality’s website.
Requirements
You will receive Dubai Municipality’s response (Approved/Rejected) through SMS within 3 working days from the date of the concerned department’s response.
If your request is approved, the amount will be transferred to your account on the first week of the following month.
Abu Dhabi's 'Request a Refund of Fees and Amounts' service allows residents to request refunds for incorrect or incomplete transactions. If you mistakenly overpaid a government service fee or fine, you can easily request a refund by:
Requirements
As soon as you upload all the requirements, you will receive a refund approval message. You can then expect the refund to be credited to your bank account within five working days.
ALSO READ:
Here is your guide on how to get your car back from the impound in the following emirates
The process can be done with a few taps or clicks with the utility provider's 'Move To' service
Sometimes, leaving your pets behind is the best option for their wellbeing
A membership gives you access to all physical and digital books and even free internet across all public libraries in the emirate
Government efforts have improved the community's outlook towards charitable work, with it now becoming a vital part of most residents' lives
This service has been streamlined through the Emirates Health Services to ensure simplicity and ease for applicants
Cab fares vary from one emirate to another and some may change depending on monthly fuel price announcements; here's a guide
The entry permit is issued 48 hours after the application has been submitted