UAE: How to get medical fitness certificate for residence visa renewal

Getting a medical fitness certificate is mandatory for residents in the UAE to renew as well as obtain a residency permit in the country.
The certificate ensures that residents in the country are free of any communicable and infectious diseases. This service has been streamlined through the Emirates Health Services to ensure simplicity and ease for applicants.
From eligibility to the breakdown of the process, here is a guide to attaining your medical fitness certificate in the UAE.
To attain a medical certificate, applicants are required to meet certain condition. These are:
The medical fitness test involves screening of certain infectious diseases. These are:
For residents working in particular professions, a Hepatitis B vaccine is mandatory. The jab is administered at an additional fee for the following individuals:
The process has been simplified through the Emirates Health Service, with most steps being made available online for applicants, ensuring efficiency and simplicity.
Medical fitness testing centres are present across all emirates. Here is the full list of centres offering this service.
The test takes around 30 minutes, with the result along with the report being issued in up to two days.
