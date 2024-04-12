UAE: How to get free card for people of determination; eligibility, requirements explained

Dubai: Want to become a teacher in a private school? Qualification, requirements explained
The UAE has always been at the forefront when it comes to inclusivity. Here, people of determination (PoD) are entitled to benefits — from free parking to discounts with telecommunication providers Etisalat and Du and free entry to popular attractions.
However, one must present a PoD card.
Introduced and issued by the Ministry of Community Development, the PoD card is considered an official document indicating that the holder is a person of determination.
The card ensures that people of determination are provided with the services they are entitled to under the Federal Persons with Disabilities Law No. 29 of 2006 and other related regulations.
Here's a guide to applying for the card online:
The service is free and the card will be issued after 10 working days.
