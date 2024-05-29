UAE: How to get a tour guide license; fees, process explained

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 6:24 PM

Regardless of the season in the UAE, a group of tourists might always be spotted around, sightseeing while they capture memories on their phones. Whether on the country's magnificent dunes or under its glimmering skyscrapers, the rush of tourists is never-ending, be it during Ramadan or peak summers.

Along with this comes the high demand for tour guides, which is expected to grow in 2024 and open up 23,500 vacancies.

Different emirates offer diverse courses for individuals wishing to attain a license and become a professional tour guide. From the required qualifications to course fees, here is a guide to becoming a tour guide in the UAE.

Dubai

For those wishing to become tour guides in Dubai, the government offers a licensing program that is completely online, providing flexibility to those wishing to apply.

This is open to people over 18 years of age. The programme will be offered in English and Mandarin.

Documents required:

No objection letter from sponsor

Police clearance certificate from Dubai Police,

An attested academic certificate is required. The minimum level is a high school degree.

English proficiency certificate, with a level 5, upper intermediate, or above qualification.

First Aid certificate from a certified safety training centre in the UAE

Emirates ID,

Passport-sized photo with a white background

Cost:

For those interested in the English course, it costs Dh7,500.

The Mandarin course costs Dh9,810.

For Emirati nationals wishing to join the course, it is free of cost.

The entire process takes up to one business day.

Process:

Applicants need to first create an account on www.tourguidetraining.ae

After submitting all the required documents, it takes up to 48 hours to know whether they have been approved or not. Once they are approved, applicants can proceed with the course.

A fee of Dh750 is required to proceed with the programme.

Students will have to complete the 'Dubai Way' programme and do the final assessment towards the end.

After completing the assessment, applicants need to make a payment of Dh1,520 for the knowledge assessment (MCQ type questions) and interview.

After completing the interview, students have to make a payment of Dh5,250 for skills development.

After the payment, students need to complete the skills development assessment followed by a practical assessment.

After passing both the assessments, applicants need to fill up a feedback form. Once submitted, the student will attain their license in the span of two working days.

Sharjah

For those trying to pursue this career option in Sharjah, the city's Commerce and Tourism Development Authority provides a number of programs for aspiring tour guides, who must be above the age of 18. These are:

Tour guiding for beginners

Al Jawhara Women Empowerment tour guiding for beginners

Advanced tour guiding

Explore history with Rehlati with Sharjah Museums Authority

Explore the desert with Rehlati with Mleiha Archaeological Centre

Explore nature with Rehlati with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority

Explore Heritage with Rehlati with Sharjah Institute for Heritage

Requirements:

Copy of valid passport

For non-Emirati's applying, they need to show a copy of their residency visa

Emirati applicants are required to show the copy of their family book, copy of birth certificate and copy of mother’s passport

Copy of national ID (front and back)

Personal photograph with a white background

Updated CV

Educational qualifications

Good conduct certificate valid for 3 months

Abu Dhabi

To obtain a tour guide license in Abu Dhabi, residents can do it through the TAMM platform. The assessments fall under the emirate's Department of Culture and Tourism.

The process is free of charge for UAE nationals and children of Emirati mothers. For expats, a fee of Dh2,700 will be charged.

Documents required:

Emirates ID

Good conduct certificate

First Aid certificate

Passport copy

Passport size photo

Copy of residency visa

For Emirati nationals, they must provide a copy of their mother's passport

Process:

Go to TAMM platform and watch the awareness session

After watching, applicants can log into the platform

Review the training calendar and join a cohort

Pay the fees

Do the assessment after completing the training

Applicants can then receive the tourist guide license