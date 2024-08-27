UAE: How to file a complaint against public medical centres, hospitals; process explained

Individuals violating the consumer protection law face up to Dh2 million in fines and 2 years imprisonment
The UAE has set in place many consumer protection laws to ensure safety for its residents, as well as visitors. These apply to public medical facilities in the country too.
Several government entities have procedures for patients or their relatives to file a complaint against the facility or concerned professionals. These complaints can also be filed in cases where the patient may have passed away due to malpractice by medical professionals.
Some emirates have their own separate portals, whereas others can be reached through government platforms. Customers can do the entire process online, eliminating any physical duress. These authorities also keep the customers informed throughout the process via SMS and email notifications.
In case patients or their relatives are not satisfied with the decision, it can always be taken to a higher authority to reassess.
From process to the documents required, here is how individuals can file a complaint against a public health facility in the UAE.
The Emirates Health Services is a centralised health platform for public centres across the UAE. Here is how patients or their families and relatives can register a complaint with the healthcare provider.
Requirements to submit a complaint
The service may be completed within a period of 12 weeks, depending on the type of complaint.
This service is free of charge.
If no action is taken by the complainant within five days, the complaint could be closed.
If the issue cannot be solved at facility level, it will be forwarded to the EHS Medical Liability Section for further investigation.
Residents living in Abu Dhabi who want to file a complaint or request an investigation against a facility or professional can do it through the Department of Health's website.
Required documents
Process
This process is free of cost.
Residents can also file a complaint through the capital's TAMM platform.
In Dubai, residents can file a complaint through the Dubai Health Authority. The health authority offers different channels to file a complaint. These are:
For any complaints during the service or after it, residents across the UAE can file a complaint to the Ministry of Health and Prevention through the following platforms:
The authority classifies the complaints under the following categories:
