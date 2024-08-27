E-Paper

UAE: How to file a complaint against public medical centres, hospitals; process explained

These complaints can also be filed in cases where the patient may have passed away due to malpractice by medical professionals

by

Laraib Anwer
Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 5:35 PM

Last updated: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 5:50 PM

The UAE has set in place many consumer protection laws to ensure safety for its residents, as well as visitors. These apply to public medical facilities in the country too.

Several government entities have procedures for patients or their relatives to file a complaint against the facility or concerned professionals. These complaints can also be filed in cases where the patient may have passed away due to malpractice by medical professionals.


Some emirates have their own separate portals, whereas others can be reached through government platforms. Customers can do the entire process online, eliminating any physical duress. These authorities also keep the customers informed throughout the process via SMS and email notifications.

In case patients or their relatives are not satisfied with the decision, it can always be taken to a higher authority to reassess.

From process to the documents required, here is how individuals can file a complaint against a public health facility in the UAE.

EHS

The Emirates Health Services is a centralised health platform for public centres across the UAE. Here is how patients or their families and relatives can register a complaint with the healthcare provider.

  • Firstly, applicants have to register on EHS's website and go to the 'submit medical complaint' section
  • Users must then fill in the complaint form with all the required details and submit it
  • The facility at which the complainant was treated will be contacted
  • The complainant will be contacted to supply any other medical reports related to the complaint
  • A hearing will take place where the defendant will be summoned
  • Once the committee has discussed the matter, the complainant will be informed of the investigation status and the committee's decision
  • Necessary action will then be taken against the defendant

Requirements to submit a complaint

  • The complaints must be filed within a period not exceeding three years from the incident
  • If the patient is unable to file the complaint, it can be filed by his/her parents, first degree relatives or the person assigned by the patient or his/her family
  • Complaints must be submitted through the digital platform
  • Medical reports must be attached along with the form
  • The cause of the complaint must be clearly stated
  • If the complaint is submitted by the patient's relatives, an ID must be submitted to prove the relationship with the patient
  • The subject of the complaint must be clearly stated, including the name of the patient, name of the health facility and the name of the medical staff

The service may be completed within a period of 12 weeks, depending on the type of complaint.

This service is free of charge.

If no action is taken by the complainant within five days, the complaint could be closed.

If the issue cannot be solved at facility level, it will be forwarded to the EHS Medical Liability Section for further investigation.

Abu Dhabi

Residents living in Abu Dhabi who want to file a complaint or request an investigation against a facility or professional can do it through the Department of Health's website.

Required documents

  • Complaint form
  • Emirates ID of complainant or of the person complaining
  • Death certificate in case the patient has died
  • Medical report
  • Legal power of attorney

Process

  • Create an account
  • Submit application and required documents
  • Receive email notification

This process is free of cost.

Residents can also file a complaint through the capital's TAMM platform.

Dubai

In Dubai, residents can file a complaint through the Dubai Health Authority. The health authority offers different channels to file a complaint. These are:

  • Through the authority's website
  • Residents can submit a complaint on the email: cg@dha.gov.ae.
  • Residents can reach out on the authority's social platforms.
  • Residents can file a complaint by calling the authority's toll free number.

Ministry of Health and Prevention

For any complaints during the service or after it, residents across the UAE can file a complaint to the Ministry of Health and Prevention through the following platforms:

  • UAE Federal Feedback Gate
  • Email the complaint at info@mohap.gov.ae
  • File a complaint by contacting the call centre at 80011111
  • Filing complaint through customer happiness centres
  • Filing complaints on social media platforms
  • Self-service counters
  • Live chat

The authority classifies the complaints under the following categories:

  • Urgent complaints are resolved within one working day
  • Normal complaints are resolved within five working days
  • Complex complaints are resolved within 14 working days

Laraib Anwer

