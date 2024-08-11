UAE: How to extend entry permit; up to 90-day increase, fees, visa types explained

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 5:36 PM Last updated: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 5:50 PM

Whether its the UAE's charm that has taken a hold of you on your vacation or its diverse job market while hunting for employment opportunities, visitors may have to extend their stay in the country for multiple reasons.

The ICP offers a simple online service for users to extend their entry permit. The extension period depends on the type of entry permit issued considering aspects like duration and the number of times the request can be submitted.

From pre-requisites to fees for different types of visas, here is a guide to seamlessly extending your entry permit in the UAE.

Types of extensions

The types of extensions differ on the basis of the number of days the permit is for, the time it can be extended for and the type of visa. Primarily, permits can be extended for 30 days or more than 30 days.

Extension for 30 days

There are three types of permits that can be extended for 30 days. These are as follows:

Extension of entry permit for tourism

Extension of entry permit for visit visa

Extension of entry permit for residents of GCC countries

Extension of entry permit for tourism for 30 days can be done twice. This application can be made only through tourism companies.

Extension of entry permit for visit for 30 days can be done twice.

Extension of entry permit for residents of GCC countries for 30 days can be done only once.

Required documents: A passport copy is required for each of the three categories that needs to be submitted while extending the permit.

Fee

Tourism entry permit extension: Dh610 (including Dh10 e-services fee)

Entry permit extension for visa: Dh610 (including Dh10 e-services fee)

Entry permit extension for residents of GCC countries: Dh710 (including Dh10 e-services fee)

Extension for more than 30 days

There are three types of permits that can be extended for more than 30 days. These are as follows:

Extension of entry permit for treatment

Extension of entry permit for companions of GCC citizens

Extension of entry permit to study

Extension of entry permit for treatment can be extended for 90 days

Extension of entry permit for companions of GCC citizens can be extended for 60 days

Extension of entry permit to study can be extended for 90 days

