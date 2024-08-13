UAE: How to book a taxi in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, other emirates

File photo

Gone are the days when you have to stand and wait on the side of a road to hail a taxi in the UAE. While you can still do this, expect some cabbies to drive past you because, more often than not, they are on their way to pick up a passenger who booked a ride in advance.

Taxi queues can still be found at popular spots like malls, airports, hotels, and major attractions but for most areas across seven emirates, it's best to hail a cab through various channels, either online or over the phone.

Cab booking platforms vary from one emirate to another. If you live in Dubai, for example, you might be used to swiping through a certain app to get a ride. But if you're in Abu Dhabi, you have to download a separate app or dial a hotline. Additionally, taxi fares are not uniform across the country.

Here's a guide for each emirate:

Abu Dhabi

There are two ways to get a taxi in the UAE Capital:

Dial 600535353 and follow the voice prompts. While this method is easy and convenient, one major disadvantage is that you won't be able to track your ride in real time.

Download the Abu Dhabi Taxi app and log in with your mobile number. Booking online comes with several benefits. Besides tracking your ride, you'll have an idea how much the fare would cost and you'll be able to choose which type of taxi will fit your needs (it can be standard, family, seven-seater, or one for those with special needs).

Taxi fare in Abu Dhabi:

Rates in the UAE Capital vary depending on the time of day. For silver taxis (the standard), here are the prices:

From 6am to 10pm

Flag-down rate: Dh5

For every 1km: Dh1.82

For every minute of waiting: 50 fils

Minimum fare: Dh12

Booking fees: Dh4

From 10pm to 6am

Flag-down rate: Dh5.50

For every 1km: Dh1.82

For every minute of waiting: 50 fils

Minimum fare: Dh12

Booking fees: Dh5

For airport taxis, rates are higher:

From 6am to 10pm

Flag-down rate: Dh20

For every 1km: Dh1.82

For every minute of waiting: 50 fils

Booking fees: Dh4

From 10pm to 6am

Flag-down rate: Dh20

For every 1km: Dh1.82

For every minute of waiting: 50 fils

Booking fees: Dh5

Dubai

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has made it a mission to digitise taxi bookings and fully convert street-hailing into e-hailing. It partnered with ride-hailing app Careem for taxi services.

To book, download Careem on your smartphone. You'll find various ride options on the app and if you wish to request a cab ride, choose 'Hala Taxi' option from the main menu.

Taxi fare in Dubai

The flagdown rate for cabs in the emirate is Dh12 — however, this may go up to Dh20 in some pick-up areas at certain times during major events. (Read more about the new guide for 'dynamic pricing' here.)

Sharjah

Taxis are often readily available in certain areas of the emirate so residents and visitors just have to hail one from the street. In places where cabs don't pass by often, many find calling the hotline:

Dial 600525252 to request a cab in Sharjah.

Online options are also available; however, users will have to fill out registration forms.