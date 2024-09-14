UAE: How to apply for health card; requirements, eligibility, all you need to know

Men working in the federal government and private sectors can use their paternity leave within six months of their child's birth
Living in the UAE can be quite demanding, both professionally and personally, and it can sometimes take a toll on your health. That’s why having health insurance is crucial; it offers peace of mind, knowing that you’re covered no matter what happens.
Whether your employer has provided you with health insurance or you don't have it yet, as a UAE citizen or resident, you also have the option to apply for a health card. This card issued by the Emirates Health Services (EHS) grants you access to a range of healthcare services and helps make medical care more affordable at government hospitals.
Essentially, the health card acts as a pass for accessing affordable medical services, adding an extra layer of support to help you manage life in the UAE more comfortably. With a health card from the EHS, you can benefit from a 20 per cent discount on all EHS services. Additionally, if you're a Person of Determination (PoD), the health card grants you free access to all EHS services.
To help you through the process, here's a complete guide on how to apply for a health card, from the required documents to the steps involved in the application.
If you're a UAE citizen, GCC citizen, or UAE resident, then you are eligible to apply for this service.
For People of Determination (PoD), the requirements are as follows:
If you're a resident who wish to get a health card, you will only need to present your valid Emirates ID. If you're a UAE citizen, you will need to present your Emirates ID as well as a copy of your Family Book.
If you're a UAE or GCC national, your health card will be valid for five years. However, if you're a UAE resident, the card is only valid for one year.
Just hop onto the EHS website (ehs.gov.ae) and follow these easy steps to apply for your health card:
If you find doing things on your phone more convenient, you can also apply for a health card through the EHS app:
As soon as your payment is confirmed, you will receive a notification that your application has been approved. This means that your health card is now active and automatically linked to your Emirates ID.
If you're applying for a PoD health card, it will take between seven and 30 days for your health card to be linked to your Emirates ID.
Keep in mind that the health card is valid only at EHS-operated health facilities. These include Dubai Public Health Centre, Alriffa Health Centre in Sharjah, Masafi Hospital in Fujairah, Falaj al Muallah physiotherapy Centre in Umm Al Quwain, Physiotherapy and Sports Medicine Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Nuaimiya Medical Examination Centre for Residency in Ajman, Genetic and Neonatal Screening Diagnostic Centre in Abu Dhabi, among many others.
To find EHS facilities near you, visit the EHS website, click 'Services' and choose 'Health Care Facilities'.
