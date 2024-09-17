UAE: How to apply for a Fazaa card; eligibility, process explained

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 11:24 AM Last updated: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 11:27 AM

Are you dining out with extended family? Are you looking forward to that shopping spree? Or do you have hospital bills piling up? For some residents and citizens in the UAE, the Fazaa card application offers discounts and other benefits on healthcare, beauty, entertainment, food, automobile, and other sectors.

The card offers car insurance, hotel and travel packages, and even personal accident compensation for some. Here's a guide on who is eligible for a membership, how to apply, and the required documents.

Who can apply?

Employees of government and semi-governmental entities.

Employees of Ministry of Interior.

UAE nationals working in private sector.

Frontline heroes

Hemam members – Holders of the People of Determination card issued by the Zayed Higher Organisation (citizens and residents)

How can you apply?

To avail the Fazaa membership, your company must be eligible as registration is open only to specific entities, not the general public. Once your company is registered, enter the code. Then, you must enter relevant personal information, and an SMS will be sent for verification.

If any additional information is required, you can subscribe once you have filled in the required fields.

Once your membership in Fazaa is confirmed, you can download the mobile application and log in by entering the membership number and password.

Once you have an account with Fazaa, you can also upgrade your membership. There are different tiers of Fazaa cards, such as Discount, Silver, Gold and Platinum.

For Hemam members