E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: How to apply for a Fazaa card; eligibility, process explained

To avail the membership, your company must be eligible as registration is open only to specific entities

by

Poojaraj Maniyeri
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 11:24 AM

Last updated: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 11:27 AM

Are you dining out with extended family? Are you looking forward to that shopping spree? Or do you have hospital bills piling up? For some residents and citizens in the UAE, the Fazaa card application offers discounts and other benefits on healthcare, beauty, entertainment, food, automobile, and other sectors.

The card offers car insurance, hotel and travel packages, and even personal accident compensation for some. Here's a guide on who is eligible for a membership, how to apply, and the required documents.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Who can apply?

  • Employees of government and semi-governmental entities.
  • Employees of Ministry of Interior.
  • UAE nationals working in private sector.
  • Frontline heroes
  • Hemam members – Holders of the People of Determination card issued by the Zayed Higher Organisation (citizens and residents)

How can you apply?

To avail the Fazaa membership, your company must be eligible as registration is open only to specific entities, not the general public. Once your company is registered, enter the code. Then, you must enter relevant personal information, and an SMS will be sent for verification.

If any additional information is required, you can subscribe once you have filled in the required fields.

Once your membership in Fazaa is confirmed, you can download the mobile application and log in by entering the membership number and password.

Once you have an account with Fazaa, you can also upgrade your membership. There are different tiers of Fazaa cards, such as Discount, Silver, Gold and Platinum.

For Hemam members

Once you register on the Zayed Higher Organisation's website or smart application using your ID number and activate your People of Determination card, you will receive a text message with the membership number and password.

People of Determination can also apply for a membership through the Ministry of Community Development through their official website after submitting the following documents:

  • Copy of Emirates ID
  • Copy of passport
  • Personal photo with a white background
  • Medical report
  • Residence visa (valid for at least 6 months) – for residents

Once the documents are submitted, a text message will be sent with the membership number and password.

ALSO READ:

Poojaraj Maniyeri

More news from Life and Living