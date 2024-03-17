UAE: How Indian expats can apply for Aadhaar card; process, documents explained

UAE's law has set in place strict measures to combat smoking around children, as well as supplying tobacco-related products to minors
If you are an Indian living in UAE and wish to have Aadhaar as an identity proof, it is not difficult to get one if you have the required documents in order.
Linked to biometric data, Aadhaar is a centralised unique 12-digit number that can prove identity, age and address in India. While non-resident Indians (NRIs) can apply for an Aadhaar, they don’t necessarily need one. However, if they plan to return to India or stay in the country for an extended period, it could be useful for them in opening bank accounts, renting properties, other financial transactions and government processes.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has a provision of 'Aadhaar on Arrival' for NRIs. While an NRI can take the appointment for Aadhaar card issuance online or offline, they are required to be physically present in India to complete the biometric authentication.
Forms of Aadhaar cards
There are different forms of Aadhaar cards that need to be filled up for different age groups.
Form 1: For those aged 18 and above
Form 2: For NRIs enrolling or updating with an address outside of India.
Form 3: For children aged 5 to under 18 years, residents or NRIs with an Indian address proof.
Form 4: For NRI children in the same age group without an Indian address proof.
Book an appointment
You can book your Aadhaar appointment online or offline.
Online: Visit the UIDAI website, choose your location, provide your India mobile number and book an appointment slot. You can book an appointment before arriving in India as well.
Offline: You can visit an Aadhaar centre and take a biometric appointment.
Submit documents
Next, you will need to submit all the necessary documents in person when you visit the UIDAI enrolment centre.
Biometric data collection
You will need to visit the UIDAI enrolment centre to record your biometric details. Following biometric data will be taken: a scan of all ten fingers; a scan of irises of both eyes; a photograph
Your card will be sent to your registered address in India within 90 days.
Mandatory documents required for NRI Aadhaar card
