UAE: How expats can renew Emirates ID

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 10:38 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 11:25 AM

Is your first Emirates ID up for renewal? Or you have been here long enough and become something of a 'veteran' yet forgot the renewal process? Fret not. We have got you covered.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has laid out simple steps to renew your Emirates ID.

Here, we walk you through the process:

When should you renew your emirates ID?

The time limit to renew is 30 days from the date of expiry, after which late fines will apply.

You can apply for the ID card renewal service at the website of ICP, or through ICP App on Google Play, App Store and Huawei, or through an accredited typing centre.

You might need to visit one of ICP's service centres to provide your biometric details.

How early can the Emirates ID be renewed?

UAE residence visa holders can only apply for renewal when their residence visa is renewed or reissued.

What is the process to renew your Emirates ID?

Step 1: Documents

When you begin the renewal process, make sure you have the necessary documents.

Documents required:

Current Emirates ID

Passport (original and a copy)

Valid residency visa

Passport-sized photographs (4.5 x 3.5 cm) with a white background

Completed renewal application form (available online or at authorised typing centres in the UAE)

Step 2: Visit an authorised typing centre

Visit any of the authorised typing centres to begin the renewal process. These centres have well-trained personnel who will guide you through the process.

Biometric Data: Your fingerprints and a photograph will be taken for biometric verification.

Payment: Pay the required renewal fee of Dh370 for the two-year validity.

Step 3: Receive your new Emirates ID

After completing the above steps, the authorities will process your renewal request. You will receive an SMS or email notification when your new Emirates ID is ready for collection.

Follow these final steps:

Collection: Visit the same typing centre/Emirates Post office to collect your new Emirates ID or the delivery method you opted for.

Verification: Ensure all the information on the card is correct. If there are any discrepancies, report them immediately.

