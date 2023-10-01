Next UAE public holiday: Will residents enjoy another long weekend in 2023?

Published: Sun 1 Oct 2023, 1:29 PM Last updated: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM

UAE employees started this month with an extended weekend, thanks to the holiday declared for Prophet Mohammed's (PBUH) birthday. Will there be another one for 2023 or was it the last?

As per the official list of holidays, the next break is for the UAE National Day, which falls on December 2 and 3. The holidays will be on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, which already form the weekend for most employees.

The UAE Commemoration Day, previously known as Martyrs' Day, is observed annually on December 1 and in 2023, this occasion falls on a Friday. The occasion is not included in the official list of holidays for 2023. However, the UAE has previously recognised this solemn occasion and declared the Commemoration Day holiday for employees of both sectors.

The exact number of holidays will be determined by official announcements from the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE). So, while the anticipation for a possible long weekend is high, residents will have to patiently wait before making any plans.

During the National Day festivities, the UAE lights up with dazzling fireworks, spectacular celebrations, and a plethora of exciting events, promising a memorable and vibrant end to the year.

Those planning a long trip next year can expect an extended break for Eid Al Fitr in the first half 2024. Astronomically, the Holy Month of Ramadan is expected to begin in the second week of March 2024. The Islamic festival Eid Al Fitr is likely to fall on April 10.

The actual dates will be determined based on the sighting of the crescent Moon, on which the Islamic Hijri calendar is based. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted.

