UAE: Private sector employees to get paid holiday on Prophet’s birthday

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 2:23 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 2:38 PM

UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that Sunday, September 15 (12 Rabi al-Awwal 1446H) will be a paid public holiday for private sector employees to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him).

According to the law, employees who work on Sundays will be entitled to seek compensatory day off in lieu of the holiday. By law, an employer may call an employee to work on an official public holiday. However, the employer should grant the employee compensatory leave for working on a public holiday or a full day’s salary and additionally 50 per cent of the basic salary for making an employee work on a public holiday.

Secondly, should the work circumstances require that the employee be employed on holidays, the employee shall be compensated with a substitute rest day for each day worked or be paid his salary for normal working days plus a supplement of at least 50 per cent of his basic salary for that day.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources also issued a circular announcing a public sector holiday for the occasion.

In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi' Al-Awwal 1444, the third month of the Islamic calendar.