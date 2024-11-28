UAE National Day: Locations of Eid Al Etihad celebration zones announced

Image used for illustrative purpose

Authorities have revealed the locations of Eid Al Etihad celebration zones in the UAE that will live-stream the epic National Day show. While the ceremony will be held in Al Ain, residents across the seven Emirates can watch the show on December 2 at the designated celebration zones.

Abu Dhabi: Khalifa Square in Khalifa City, Etihad Arena, Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Shamkha City, Al Falah City, and Majalis Abu Dhabi.

Al Dhafra Region: Harat Parks at Dalma, Shabhana Park in Al Sila', Zayed Alkhair Park in Ghayathi, Wedding Hall in Liw, Al Mugheirah Park in Al Mirfa, Al Mugheirah Bay, and Majalis the Western Region.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Ain: Qasr Al Muwaiji, Al Ain Oasis, Al Jahili Fort, and Al Ain Square.

Dubai: Festival Promenade (Dubai Festival City), The Outlet Village Mall, Al Warfa (Ferjan Dubai), Wadi Hub in Hatta, and Global Village.

Sharjah: Sharjah National Park, and Al Dhaid Fort.

Ajman: Marsa Ajman and Al Jurf Family Park.

Umm Al Quwain: Al Khor Waterfront

Ras Al Khaimah: Al Manar Mall.

Fujairah: Umbrella Beach and Fujairah Corniche.