UAE: Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector

Published: Mon 1 Apr 2024, 4:37 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Apr 2024, 5:12 PM

The UAE government has announced the official holidays for private sector employees across the country on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

The break will begin on Monday, April 8 and last till 3 Shawwal (or what is equivalent to it in the Gregorian date). As per the Islamic calendar, Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first of Shawwal.

Here is how the holiday will pan out in both scenarios:

If Ramadan lasts 30 days: The Eid break is from Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29), till Friday, April 12 (Shawwal 3). If you factor in the Saturday-Sunday weekends before and after the break, that’s a total of nine days off. The break then is from Saturday, April 6, till Sunday, April 14.

If Ramadan lasts 29 days: If this is the case, residents will get six days off, including the weekend. The Eid break will be from Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29), till Thursday, April 11. If you include the Saturday-Sunday weekend before the break, that’s a total of six days off. The break then is from Saturday, April 6, till Thursday, April 11.

The festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier, the UAE Cabinet announced that federal government employees would enjoy a nine-day break to celebrate Eid Al Fitr. Those in Sharjah, however, will enjoy a 10-day break as public sector workers in the emirate get three-day weekends.

Preparations have already begun among residents for the religious holiday. From glamorous outfits to making food in advance, the festive craze is slowly hitting the country.

