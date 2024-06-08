UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2024 holidays for private sector

Apart from accidents, checking history of the vehicle may also help in finding out whether certain parts of it are original or not
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced that the dates of the Eid Al Adha holiday for the private sector will be from Saturday, June 15, to Tuesday, June 18.
The Islamic holiday officially falls on Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12, as per the Hijri calendar.
The crescent of the month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 was photographed from Abu Dhabi on Friday, June 7.
On Thursday, authorities in Saudi Arabia announced that the crescent Moon was spotted, indicating that the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah begins on June 7.
Most countries in the Arab world, including the UAE, were on the lookout for the crescent moon on June 6, which corresponds to Dhul Qa’adah 29 on the Islamic calendar.
