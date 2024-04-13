Besides late-night karaoke, UAE residents share other camping woes

Photos: Supplied

Published: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 8:05 AM

It wasn't just the non-stop karaoke that has been getting on the nerves of UAE campers. Some residents who love the great outdoors said they faced a host of other challenges that disturb what should have been peaceful retreats.

In a Khaleej Times report that recently went viral, the camping community called out rowdy crowds who couldn't stop partying and singing at the top of their voices until 5.30am.

Expat Frai Camero agreed that such situations were definitely a headache. "Loud music can completely ruin the tranquility of camping experience in the desert or mountains," said Camero, a multimedia specialist who regularly camps with his wife. "My wife and I look forward to escaping the city noise every weekend, but sometimes we find ourselves surrounded by even louder disturbances."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Frai Camero and family.

Irresponsible behaviour

To many, camping offers an opportunity for adventure or simply to find peace away from the hustle and bustle of urban life. “My wife and I have stressful jobs, and spending time in a serene environment is what our minds crave every week,” said Camero.

However, the experience can be easily disrupted. Besides loud music, Indian expat John Varghese also lamented how some people go drinking at the campsites — only to end up causing chaos as fights break out.

“It's disheartening to witness such behaviour in what should be a peaceful environment, said Varghese.

John Varghese.

Littering

Another significant issue at campsites is littering. Camero highlighted the gravity of this problem, saying: “Litter not only ruins the aesthetic beauty of these landscapes but also poses a threat to wildlife. It's disheartening to see trash scattered around, carried away by the wind."

“People who camp must practise CLAYGO (clean as you go),” added Camero.

Harm to wildlife

Dr Abdul Rahman, a British expat, and an adventurist, pointed out the detrimental impact of litter on local fauna. “Animals often mistake litter for food, leading to ingestion of harmful materials like plastics, ultimately resulting in their demise,” said Dr Rahman.

Inexperienced campers

Those who are camping for the first time should ideally be accompanied by some people with experience, Varghese said.

Inexperienced campers may pose problems, he said. “They take unnecessary risks, posing a challenge to seasoned campers. It's frustrating when we have to interrupt our peaceful time to rescue newcomers who underestimate the dangers of the wilderness."

Improper use of vehicles

Others are also seen using cars that are not meant for rugged terrain — creating a safety hazard especially when coupled with lack of awareness of camping rules.

Camero said that knowing and adhering to camping regulations is necessary to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. “People arrive at camping sites in sedans, which is not recommended at all. One should drive an SUV or a 4x4 if they want to camp in the desert or hills. I have had to rescue people a couple of times driving sedans on off-road tracks."

Dr Abdul Rahman also mentioned the necessity of following camping rules to preserve the natural beauty of these landscapes. “Responsible camping practices are essential to protect the environment and ensure the safety of both campers and wildlife,” said Dr Rahman.

ALSO READ: