Islamic New Year: UAE President shares heartfelt message for residents, Muslims around the world

The 45-year-old expat is the draw's fourth Nepalese millionaire
Muslims around the world are marking Islamic New Year (Hijri New Year) today, July 19. In Islamic calendar, today is Muharram 1 — the first day of year 1445H.
The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday issued a decision declaring today, Wednesday, as the start of Muharram after the month's crescent moon wasn't spotted on July 17.
Joining Muslims around the world in marking the occasion, the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, shared a heartfelt message for everyone.
"We pray to God that the new year is filled with progress and stability, and that it brings a renewed commitment to peace and harmony around the world," he said in a tweet in Arabic and English.
Here's the greeting in full:
Though the Islamic New Year falls today, the holiday will be observed in the UAE on Friday — giving most residents a three-day weekend. In Sharjah, some employees will enjoy a four-day holiday from Thursday.
ALSO READ:
The 45-year-old expat is the draw's fourth Nepalese millionaire
Residents are encouraged to be patient and kind when dealing with delivery riders on the roads, especially during summer
The 65-day shopping extravaganza also rewards shoppers spending Dh100 or more, giving them a chance to win a wide range of prizes
The committee increased rates for Super 98, Special 95 and E-Plus 91 by 5 fils per litre
This is not the first time that the force had recovered valuable items — even if it meant going the extra thousand mile or exploring the depths of the sea
There is no age requirement and learners can take classes as they please; floats, kickboards and safety rings are also provided — here's how to join
A look inside these vehicles that make city tours and transport a once-in-a-lifetime experience
While some are travelling and driving out for quick getaways, other expats are staying home