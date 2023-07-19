Islamic New Year: UAE President shares heartfelt message for residents, Muslims around the world

Though the Hijri New Year falls on this day, the holiday will be observed in the UAE on Friday

Wam file photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 9:33 AM

Muslims around the world are marking Islamic New Year (Hijri New Year) today, July 19. In Islamic calendar, today is Muharram 1 — the first day of year 1445H.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday issued a decision declaring today, Wednesday, as the start of Muharram after the month's crescent moon wasn't spotted on July 17.

Joining Muslims around the world in marking the occasion, the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, shared a heartfelt message for everyone.

"We pray to God that the new year is filled with progress and stability, and that it brings a renewed commitment to peace and harmony around the world," he said in a tweet in Arabic and English.

Here's the greeting in full:

Though the Islamic New Year falls today, the holiday will be observed in the UAE on Friday — giving most residents a three-day weekend. In Sharjah, some employees will enjoy a four-day holiday from Thursday.

ALSO READ: