Islamic New Year holiday: Saudi Arabia announces first day of Muharram

The 45-year-old expat is the draw's fourth Nepalese millionaire
The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced the first day of Muharram for Islamic year 1445, following sightings of the crescent moon.
The court looked into and verified reports about moon-sighting, which stated: There was no sufficient evidence that the crescent was spotted on the evening of Dhul Hijjah 29 (Monday, July 17), according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Based on this, the Supreme Court decided that Tuesday (July 18) would be the last day of the month of Dhul Hijjah, the report added.
This means Wednesday, July 19, will be the first day of Muharram, marking the start of the Islamic new year 1445.
Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles.
Earlier, the Astronomy Centre shared an image of the Muharram crescent that was taken today at 9.48am, UAE time. It was spotted in the skies of Jordan and the UAE.
Though tomorrow has been confirmed to be the Islamic New Year, the holiday will be observed in the UAE on Friday — giving most residents a three-day weekend. In Sharjah, some employees will enjoy a four-day holiday from Thursday.
ALSO READ:
The 45-year-old expat is the draw's fourth Nepalese millionaire
Residents are encouraged to be patient and kind when dealing with delivery riders on the roads, especially during summer
The 65-day shopping extravaganza also rewards shoppers spending Dh100 or more, giving them a chance to win a wide range of prizes
The committee increased rates for Super 98, Special 95 and E-Plus 91 by 5 fils per litre
This is not the first time that the force had recovered valuable items — even if it meant going the extra thousand mile or exploring the depths of the sea
There is no age requirement and learners can take classes as they please; floats, kickboards and safety rings are also provided — here's how to join
A look inside these vehicles that make city tours and transport a once-in-a-lifetime experience
While some are travelling and driving out for quick getaways, other expats are staying home